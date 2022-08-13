Indian right-handed batsman Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his rare side of strokeplay through his outstanding performance in Royal London One-Day Cup in Birmingham on Friday. According to NDTV, Pujara, who was representing Sussex, scored 107 runs off 79 balls which included 7 fours and 2 sixes against Warwickshire.

Gutted we couldn't see this one through! Brave effort by the team. We gear up for the next one @SussexCCC 💪 #SharkAttack pic.twitter.com/CcjnvJiPzt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 12, 2022

When Pujara smashed 22 runs in 47th over bowled by English cricketer Liam Norwell, it grabbed everyone's attention on Twitter the most. And a video of his never-seen-before innovative shots during the same over is going viral on the micro-blogging platform. Pujara's score went like: 4, 2, 4, 2, 6, 4

Watch the video here:

4 2 4 2 6 4



TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

Pujara's performance has surprised many netizens on Twitter. Check out their reactions:

pic.twitter.com/HhgGlw7c0z — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 12, 2022

Are you sure it's not the highlights of his entire innings ? 😅 — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile the entire cricket fraternity 😵🤣 pic.twitter.com/R3V7a6mz73 — Sahildeep Singh (@sahilgill19) August 13, 2022

Was that really Pujara? At one point I thought a T20 specialist is playing — Jatin Aggarwal (@hitjatin) August 12, 2022

Can't believe my eyes when I saw him playing those shots in 1st and 3rd ball of the over!

- @arindamsen87

Unexpected to see the Wall hit so hard! — Warsaw Hussars CC (@WarsawHussarsCC) August 12, 2022

Omg 😳 have never seen this in my life 😂😂 — Sports Enthusiast Priyanka (@PBanerj47090168) August 12, 2022

WHAT A VERSION OF PUJARA I JUST SAW!!!!! Truly an adapting player CLASS — Sunil Joshi (@cricket_joshi) August 13, 2022

Wowww !! What transformation by our test specialist. Superbly adapted to the format and leading by example. Our love and respect for this thorough gentleman keeps going up with every game. A cricketer lets his bat do all the talking!! Keep going Pujara Bhai (sic).

- @Ravi07151108

his hard work is speaking itself

He worked his ass off in county cricket

Respect pujii #bhaag puji🤣 — Salik. (@SaifSalik) August 13, 2022

Will the real Cheteshwar please stand up? https://t.co/1HnBLo1j7q — Blessen Varghese (@blessenv) August 13, 2022

Bhai apna England me Chha gya 😇#CheteshwarPujara https://t.co/yOclpvv7Nr — Bhupesh Damre (@BhupeshDamre) August 13, 2022

Quality cricketers play well in all formats. It's sad to see cricketers like Pujara not picked by IPL franchisees based on notions.

- @milkyway1402

WTF ! Pujara can bat in T20 also. 3rd shot is lit. https://t.co/oxEoIwWOrz — Angry Munda (@angrybanda) August 12, 2022

On a good day, Pujara scored 22 in an hour in red ball cricket. https://t.co/J7PIiIbzlI — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) August 12, 2022

We first had Pujara.



Then we had Pant.



Then we had Pujara and Pant.



Now we have Pujara becoming Pant.



What next? https://t.co/cUx3PWAwhv — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 12, 2022

This is something 😍 https://t.co/4BmP1Y3oCN — Vishal Pushkar (@VISHALPUSHKAR6) August 12, 2022

Yeh nahi dekha to kya dekha https://t.co/Y1tdeBID2M — Rasesh Mandani (@rkmrasesh) August 12, 2022

Is it just me or does his batting stance & backlift look similar to Stoinis for anyone? https://t.co/67J3TFmKCf — Vishal (@vishaall14) August 12, 2022

After this score, Pujara hit the century in the 48th over of the innings. He was dismissed by Oliver Hannon-Dalby in the 49th over, the report suggested.

Cheteshwar Pujara's latest performance in the 47th over comes as a surprise for everyone as he has been previously criticised for his slow innings and low strike rates in the cricket world. We can surely say that this time Pujara played like South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who is regarded as one of the most innovative batsmen.