Indian right-handed batsman Cheteshwar Pujara showcased his rare side of strokeplay through his outstanding performance in Royal London One-Day Cup in Birmingham on Friday. According to NDTV, Pujara, who was representing Sussex, scored 107 runs off 79 balls which included 7 fours and 2 sixes against Warwickshire.

When Pujara smashed 22 runs in 47th over bowled by English cricketer Liam Norwell, it grabbed everyone's attention on Twitter the most. And a video of his never-seen-before innovative shots during the same over is going viral on the micro-blogging platform. Pujara's score went like: 4, 2, 4, 2, 6, 4

Pujara's performance has surprised many netizens on Twitter. Check out their reactions:

Can't believe my eyes when I saw him playing those shots in 1st and 3rd ball of the over! - @arindamsen87 

                    - @arindamsen87

Wowww !! What transformation by our test specialist. Superbly adapted to the format and leading by example. Our love and respect for this thorough gentleman keeps going up with every game. A cricketer lets his bat do all the talking!! Keep going Pujara Bhai (sic). - @Ravi07151108

                    - @Ravi07151108

Quality cricketers play well in all formats. It's sad to see cricketers like Pujara not picked by IPL franchisees based on notions. - @milkyway1402

                    - @milkyway1402

After this score, Pujara hit the century in the 48th over of the innings. He was dismissed by Oliver Hannon-Dalby in the 49th over, the report suggested.

Cheteshwar Pujara's latest performance in the 47th over comes as a surprise for everyone as he has been previously criticised for his slow innings and low strike rates in the cricket world. We can surely say that this time Pujara played like South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who is regarded as one of the most innovative batsmen.