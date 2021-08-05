There is no doubt about the fact that the Tokyo Olympics is the biggest ongoing sports event of the year across the world. By pouring their hearts and souls into the games, our athletes have once again made us extremely proud.

However, the coaches also play an important role to make these talented players reach their true potential. Here are the proud coaches of our medal-winning athletes who truly deserve our attention.

1. Vijay Sharma

Vijay Sharma was the coach who helped weightlifter Mirabai Chanu to win India’s first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He has been training Chanu since 2014.

Vijay Sharma, who is originally from the Sohal Tanda village of Akhnoor in the Jammu district, is also a Dronacharya Award recipient.

He has also trained players like Poonam Yadav, Satish Shivlingama and Vikas Thakur.

Since 2012, he has been the national coach of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF).

He was interested in sports from his school days and even participated in a number of sports events.

2. Sandhya Gurung

Just like the entire nation, Lovlina Borgohain’s coach was extremely proud of her when she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sandhya Gurung, who is also a former boxer herself, battled paralysis to become a national-level boxer.

She originally hails from Burtuk, Gangtok.

According to a report, her last game was in 2008 where she bagged a gold medal.

From the year 2010 onwards, she has been a coach.

In the year 2000, she even competed in the 68 kg category.

3. Park Tae Sang

After PV Sindhu bagged the bronze medal in the women’s singles badminton match, she credited her Korean coach, saying he motivated her to win this medal. According to a report, the 42-year-old coach said:

This is an important moment in my coaching career because as a player and a coach I never won an Olympic medal before. This is a first for me.

He is a retired professional badminton player.

The 42-year-old coach is originally from South Korea.

He has been coaching PV Sindhu since late 2019.

He even went viral for speaking in Hindi in one of their interviews.

4. Satpal Singh

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been trained by Satpal Singh since the age of 10 at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

India is proud of Ravi Dahiya for winning the wrestling Silver at #Tokyo2020. You came back into bouts from very difficult situations and won them. Like a true champion, you demonstrated your inner strength too. Congratulations for the exemplary wins & bringing glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Popularly known as Guru Satpal, he is a wrestling coach and former wrestler.

5. Graham Reid

There’s no doubt that the Indian men's hockey team created history as they qualified for the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics for the first time in 41 long years. The players definitely deserve the credit for their significant performance, but we cannot overlook the role of their coach. Graham Reid was a midfielder and defender for the Australian team during the time he played hockey.

Pretty proud of these legends! pic.twitter.com/Kms2gcuvJp — Graham Reid (@reidgj) August 5, 2021

He was also a part of the team that won the silver medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

The 57-year-old coach was appointed as the head coach of the Indian national team in April 2019.

6. Sjoerd Marijne

There's no doubt that Tokyo Olympics was a big turning point for Indian women’s hockey and the person behind this glory is coach Sjoerd Marijne.

He originally hails from the Dutch province of North Brabant.

In February 2017, he was appointed as the coach for the Indian women’s national team.

7. Rakhi Tyagi

After discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur sealed her place at the Tokyo Olympics, her coach, Rakhi Tyagi has been getting quite a bit of recognition.

She has been training Kaur since 2014.

8. Murad Gaidarov

After defeating China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal match, Deepak Punia marched his way into the semi final match. The credit for his incredible performance has been given to his Belarusian coach Murad Gaidarov.

He was appointed to train Punia in October 2019. He is also an accomplished wrestler. In 2008, he bagged a silver medal in the men's freestyle at the Beijing Olympics.

9. Klaus Bartonietz

After Neeraj Chopra entered the finals with the best throw of 86.65m, his coach, Klaus Bartonietz, has been garnering praises from all across the world. Originally from Germany, he has been training Chopra for the last two years.

We are truly proud of our champions.