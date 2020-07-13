For the second time since 2000, West Indies won a test match on English soil, after defeating England in the first test match at Southampton.

After successfully chasing 200 runs on the fifth day, West Indies won the match by 4 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in England.

Twitter was quick to hail the match as a brilliant reminder of the joy and thrill of Test Cricket:

Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2020

Test Cricket matters, winning overseas matters, @windiescricket doing well in Test cricket matters. Great to see Test Match cricket back and great to see West Indies win. A phenomenal effort from the whole WI team. Congratulations #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/yKUILMdOEr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

Brilliant result for an understated, determined West Indies side. Excellent test match. This has been good for our game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2020

Even though I cld only follow it intermittently on ⁦@ESPNcricinfo⁩ &see the TV highlights, the last five days were a welcome reminder of the unique joys of Test cricket. A great WestIndies victory, fluctuating fortunes, so many thrills: what a game! https://t.co/HCqEvxxFxY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 13, 2020

Great week of Test Cricket ... For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times ... For them to have played so well & won is incredible ... I don’t even think England fans will be too disppaointed ... bloody love Test cricket 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2020

Good all-round performances by players from both teams.

Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PLbJlqIe8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2020

Brilliant win by the West Indies. Great to see their Test team back as a competitive force again. Congrats @Jaseholder98 - a magnificent leader on & off the pitch. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/s2RXUARRN8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 12, 2020

Great Test match victory!

Well done to @Jaseholder98 and the boys.

To the coaching and management staff great job getting the guys ready. #ENGvWI — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 12, 2020

First game after the break belongs to us!



Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys



You make us proud... 👊🏿 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/wYAVRGOwh6 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 12, 2020

Many congratulations @windiescricket on a brilliant win. Great display of skills and maturity and extremely well led by Jason Holder. Top knock from Blackwood in the fourth innings and West Indies showing how it is done #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Y09bLzwaYk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2020

My cricketing loyalties are transparent. If india aren’t in the game, I’d back any team beating Eng. It is the sweetest when it is a revived West Indies. #ENGvWI — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 12, 2020

Great victory for @cric_Westindies such an inspirational for the modern day cricket #ENGvWI — Akshay K Tiwari (@sarcastic_aksh8) July 13, 2020

Forget the ugly politics, maybe even forget corona if only for half hour, can West Indies beat England? Few things better in cricket than watching the Windies play well. Loving the cricket.. Great stress buster! #ENGvWI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 12, 2020

West indies You beauty..!

Test cricket at its best..@JasonHolder @benstokes38 Well played Champ. Post Flintoff , You are a perfect all rounder any team deserves to have.! — Aniket Taru (@AniketTaru) July 13, 2020

Cricket is back. Test cricket at its best. Well done West Indies. pic.twitter.com/1ZymvFY3Zc — Arun Karthick KB (@arunkarthickKB) July 13, 2020

West Indies won their third Test in England since 1996. The stadium might be empty but the entire cricketing world will stand and applaud for the historic win 👏👏 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 12, 2020

West Indies have never lost a Test after their batsmen earned them 100+ runs lead. Of 84 such instances in the past, they won 51 Tests and drew 33. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 10, 2020

West Indies have done it, Jason Holder and his men urges victorious after a brilliant performance. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich in the first innings, Jermaine Blackwood in the 2nd, Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel with the ball. What an amazing victory this is for them. pic.twitter.com/xab2PIwuYO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2020

Beauty of Test Cricket. Life seems to be coming back. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 12, 2020

What a great comeback by cricket! #ENGvWI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 13, 2020

what a game of cricket we just witnessed#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PvFuUY5z3p — F (@falahtah) July 12, 2020

Sex and all is good but have you ever watched Day 5 of a Test Match with a result in sight in the middle of a global pandemic. 😍 #ENGvWI — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 12, 2020

Finally, something to smile about in 2020!