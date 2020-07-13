For the second time since 2000, West Indies won a test match on English soil, after defeating England in the first test match at Southampton. 

Source: Twitter/Vivian Richards

After successfully chasing 200 runs on the fifth day, West Indies won the match by 4 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in England. 

Twitter was quick to hail the match as a brilliant reminder of the joy and thrill of Test Cricket: 

Finally, something to smile about in 2020! 