UFC star Conor McGregor took to Twitter yesterday to wish India a very Happy Diwali.
Happy Diwali to all my Indian supporters! I love you all dearly 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/7LHXqVMPsX— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021
But that wasn't all. He then tweeted in support of Indian fighter Ritu Phogat and said that he was rooting for India to succeed in the sport.
Rooting for the Indians to make a stamp in this game soon! Quite very possibly the most respectful and caring nationality I’ve ever met in my life, the Indians. Let’s go India 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/n8A01xwpJ9— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021
A little later, the Notorious one said that in his soul, he was Indian.
Whiskey is even the National drink out there! What a place! I may be some what Indian. In my soul I am Indian. Proper Twelve to India!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021
The former UFC champions also praised India for its contributions to mathematics and said that he would soon be visiting India to learn Yoga. McGregor also spoke about the Golden Temple in Amritsar that fed thousands of people every day.
India invented chess. Invented Yoga. They even thought us how to count. Einstein said we owe a lot to the Indians. There is even a golden temple in India that feeds 100,000 people a day for FREE! Man, the Indians are fucking awesome!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021
If you are Indian, I say thank you ❤️ 🇮🇳
I’m going to India to study Yoga. To gain a deeper understanding of chess. And to drink Proper Whiskey at breakfast!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021
India, baby!! We did it! 🇮🇳 🥃 🇮🇪
McGregor also professed his love for the country while talking about the sheer number of Indian doctors and nurses he has witnessed in this world of violence.
The amount of Indian doctors and nurses I’ve encountered over this lifetime of violence. They just have complete care, peace and love in their soul!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2021
India I love you ❤️
Even though the fight sport craze has only just begun in India, the Notorious has already developed a strong fan base in the country.
