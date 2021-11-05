UFC star Conor McGregor took to Twitter yesterday to wish India a very Happy Diwali. 

But that wasn't all. He then tweeted in support of Indian fighter Ritu Phogat and said that he was rooting for India to succeed in the sport. 

A little later, the Notorious one said that in his soul, he was Indian. 

The former UFC champions also praised India for its contributions to mathematics and said that he would soon be visiting India to learn Yoga. McGregor also spoke about the Golden Temple in Amritsar that fed thousands of people every day. 

McGregor also professed his love for the country while talking about the sheer number of Indian doctors and nurses he has witnessed in this world of violence. 

Even though the fight sport craze has only just begun in India, the Notorious has already developed a strong fan base in the country. 

Well, well, well Conor, now if you can Dana to have an event here, that would be a really nice start to the whiskey business!