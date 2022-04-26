An umpiring decision taken at the County Championship has been causing a lot of contention on Twitter and it is understandable.

Things did get tricky there. Kent batter Jordan Cox moved to his side while tackling a delivery, pretty much hiding what was going on from the angle the umpire was positioned at. He took a turn and the ball landed in the hands of the fielder on the short leg.

You're the umpire. Are you giving this out? 👀#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/ec4fwFJOAS — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 24, 2022

Now, there is no proof that the ball actually hit the ball. In fact, it looks like it didn't, because when would that have happened?

But Jordan was declared dismissed immediately, and while he tried to stage a silent protest by not moving, he ultimately had to.

Meanwhile, here are the reactions of people on Twitter.

No shot offered, turning enough to hit the stumps, yes https://t.co/zVaXMt4VJ1 — Vimal (@onebringstwo) April 25, 2022

🤯🤯🤯 different level umpiring https://t.co/f3h5Htjxeq — Aryan singh 🇮🇳 (@im_aryansingh) April 25, 2022

Watched this about 20 times and just can’t see why he’s given it https://t.co/DIVDqsbZ6t — Аaron (@aaronk3t) April 25, 2022

I see a lot of people calling it lbw cause shot not offered hence line doesn't matter. My brother in christ the ball did not spin enough to hit the stumps, and it's not out cuz that was pad, shoulder/back lob to fielder. https://t.co/SNIMAKBZ2Y — adi (@Aditya17Jha) April 25, 2022

@jontmeux, did this catch the back of the bat? https://t.co/Cm52pKGuei — Olumide Akintokun (@Olutokun82) April 24, 2022

Every damn time nobody should be allowed to pad the ball intentionally https://t.co/U5k2GHqgm2 — pardeep pannu (@soccerstan94) April 25, 2022

This has to be an utter joke right? Shocker https://t.co/F49lXElGxD — Sam Beale (@sambeale12) April 25, 2022

We've already offered our umpires to help out the IPL but looks like the County Championship is even more dire need. A truly terrible lbw decision. https://t.co/0kIwwaN3NK — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) April 24, 2022

Hard luck!