After showing Rahul Dravid with anger issues on Bengaluru’s roads and Jackie Shroff secretly loving Zumba, a new Cred advertisement is bringing back old vibes.
This time, it's the OG Indian cricketers.
" Meet the Venkaboys " pic.twitter.com/ELkcpb9sxt— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 1, 2021
The premise being the same - Cred coins - the ad features Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim as a part of a music band Venkaboys.
In the 90s, we were the OGs. We were the OGs on your CRTs.
The song in the ad brings back memories from the 90s cricket.
Chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmi.
Netizens can't get enough of the OG cricketers and everyone wants more.
OOPS😂— Naman Jain (@Visionv26) May 1, 2021
They Ruined Backstreet Boys for me🤦♂️😂
Why the fuck I am loving this😂@CRED_club https://t.co/5XPbzO7JKQ
This is 90s gold! 😁 Also, is @venkateshprasad on the way for some anti-aging cream brands? 😁😁 https://t.co/Iv7FNsBzzX— Uthra 🇮🇳 (@Bakwasbaaji) May 1, 2021
Wow!!👏👏this will break the ceiling. https://t.co/1qRZqeY6aX— PRO-crastinator (@gotcrashed) May 1, 2021
From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021
This is too much for my 💓 https://t.co/hCvqgJOHGQ— Brown eyes (@gungun005) May 1, 2021
This is getting better and better...— Rajiv Pingale (@privatevariable) May 1, 2021
We want full album now @kunalb11 @venkateshprasad https://t.co/JgQW6cyqKu
This is the best thing you will see today I promise.#venkaboys #cred https://t.co/keIrcppvmG— Rahul Anand (@brutallydirect) May 1, 2021
The Real OGs... https://t.co/l1hbKQwU7P— Upkar (@UpkarSsharma) May 1, 2021
Just when you think you have seen everything 😂😂😂😂#VenKAboys https://t.co/5LevBtTvRi— Aravindan Sudarsan (@Aravindan_Sud) May 1, 2021
This will certainly put smiles to your faces at these uncertain times.— आशीष (@Ashishmundepi) May 1, 2021
Let's smile a bit. 😊 https://t.co/BeMbSKLWdX
I can't stop watching Venkaboys on loop. What about you?