After showing Rahul Dravid with anger issues on Bengaluru’s roads and Jackie Shroff secretly loving Zumba, a new Cred advertisement is bringing back old vibes.

This time, it's the OG Indian cricketers.

The premise being the same - Cred coins - the ad features Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim as a part of a music band Venkaboys.

In the 90s, we were the OGs. We were the OGs on your CRTs.

The song in the ad brings back memories from the 90s cricket. 

Chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmi.

Netizens can't get enough of the OG cricketers and everyone wants more.

I can't stop watching Venkaboys on loop. What about you?