Is Your Cricket Knowledge A Perfect 100? Take This Quiz About Centuries To Find Out

Ira Shukla

If the English language has those three magical words, cricket has the three-figure-mark - which is the batsmen's way of saying I love you to the game. 

Yeah, this quiz is about centuries. 

via Cric Tracker

But before you go on to test your knowledge, it would be a nice idea to listen to some episodes of Edges and Sledges, a podcast by by Varun, DJ and Ashwin, for every one who likes to geek out on cricket.

Fun fact, they just completed 100 episodes (which is why the quiz, duh) and Ashwin played this exact quiz with Varun and DJ. See you already have competition, do well.

1. Which bowler was the fastest to take 100 ODI wickets?

Mitchell Starc

Shane Bond

Rashid Khan

Brett Lee

2. Which Indian bowler was the fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets?

Mohammad Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Irfan Pathan

3. Of the top 5 batsmen with the most ODI centuries, how many are from India?

2

3

4

5

4. Which batsman was the fastest to get to 20 ODI centuries?

Sachin Tendulkar

 AB de Villiers

Hashim Amla

Virat Kohli

5. Which batsman hit the fastest test century in the history of the game?

Brendon McCullum

Vivian Richards

David Warner

Adam Gilchrist

6. Of the top 5 batsmen with the most Test centuries, how many are from India?

0

1

2

3

7. Which bowler was the fastest to take 100 Test wickets (excluding bowlers before 1950)?

Ravichandran Ashwin

Yasir Shah

Ian Botham

Vernon Philander

8. Who is the youngest Indian batsman to make a Test century?

 Prithvi Shaw

Rishabh Pant

Kapil Dev

Sachin Tendulkar

9. Which batsman made the fastest T20 century (across all T20 competitions)?

Chris Gayle

David Miller

David Warner

Rohit Sharma

10. Which Indian batsman made the fastest T20 Century (across all T20 competitions)?

Rohit Sharma

Yusuf Pathan

Suresh Raina 

Rishabh Pant

11. Which of the following is a real team name in The Hundred, England’s new 100-ball competition?

Northern Chargers

Northern Supernovas

Northern Rockets

Northern Superchargers

12. Which of the following is a real team name in The Hundred, England’s new 100-ball competition?

Birmingham Eagles

Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Falcons

Birmingham Fire

