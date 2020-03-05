Is Your Cricket Knowledge A Perfect 100? Take This Quiz About Centuries To Find Out

If the English language has those three magical words, cricket has the three-figure-mark - which is the batsmen's way of saying I love you to the game.

Yeah, this quiz is about centuries.

via Cric Tracker

But before you go on to test your knowledge, it would be a nice idea to listen to some episodes of Edges and Sledges, a podcast by by Varun, DJ and Ashwin, for every one who likes to geek out on cricket.

Fun fact, they just completed 100 episodes (which is why the quiz, duh) and Ashwin played this exact quiz with Varun and DJ. See you already have competition, do well.

1. Which bowler was the fastest to take 100 ODI wickets? Mitchell Starc Shane Bond Rashid Khan Brett Lee

2. Which Indian bowler was the fastest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets? Mohammad Shami Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Irfan Pathan

3. Of the top 5 batsmen with the most ODI centuries, how many are from India? 2 3 4 5

4. Which batsman was the fastest to get to 20 ODI centuries? Sachin Tendulkar AB de Villiers Hashim Amla Virat Kohli

5. Which batsman hit the fastest test century in the history of the game? Brendon McCullum Vivian Richards David Warner Adam Gilchrist

6. Of the top 5 batsmen with the most Test centuries, how many are from India? 0 1 2 3

7. Which bowler was the fastest to take 100 Test wickets (excluding bowlers before 1950)? Ravichandran Ashwin Yasir Shah Ian Botham Vernon Philander

8. Who is the youngest Indian batsman to make a Test century? Prithvi Shaw Rishabh Pant Kapil Dev Sachin Tendulkar

9. Which batsman made the fastest T20 century (across all T20 competitions)? Chris Gayle David Miller David Warner Rohit Sharma

10. Which Indian batsman made the fastest T20 Century (across all T20 competitions)? Rohit Sharma Yusuf Pathan Suresh Raina Rishabh Pant

11. Which of the following is a real team name in The Hundred, England’s new 100-ball competition? Northern Chargers Northern Supernovas Northern Rockets Northern Superchargers