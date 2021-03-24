Cricket, we all know, relies on numbers more than any other sport. That's because of the involvement of so many players who have different jobs to do, unlike other team sports like football. The result is a barrage of stats.

And cricket lovers really like that, don't we? One can say that to be a cricket fan you need to have some affection for numbers because otherwise, it is not going to work. Now, yes, stats can be intimidating for some but on certain occasions, they flow. They find a pattern that is beautiful. In simple terms, these are coincidences and here we look at a few of them. 

sachin tendulkar playing for India
Source: News Era

A Twitter user named S I D D H A R T H, collated a series of such coincidences in a thread (which must have taken time, so big props to the guy). Here you go. 

Amazing stuff, right?