Ah, Indian cricket experts, or every Chintu outside a tapri, are at it again. Except, this time, Chintu from tapri doesn't have 4 sutte ka udhaari. Instead, he and other Chintus get paid rather handsomely, get to hang out on national television but the level of intellect, research and discourse remains the same. Never forget your roots, after all.

In a video that has been going around Twitter for a few hours, these experts are seen calling Gujarat's Sheldon Jackson a foreign player. This is not a joke.

This is height of comedy! The so called cricket experts on #SportsTak are continuously calling Sheldon Jackson a foreign player. Shame! pic.twitter.com/aNTPEbh3xX — راغب रागीब (@dr_raghib) March 22, 2022

Fans of Indian cricket have been calling the channel and its panellists out for this astounding lack of research and professionalism. BTW, there's also senior journalist Vikrant Gupta in the frame, just hanging out with his phone.

Sheldon Jackson ko Foreign Player Bol rhe hain🤣@aajtak @vikrantgupta73 #SportsTak #vikrantgupta #aajtak https://t.co/HRDK6MOoRE — Anurag Dwivedi (@AnuragxCricket) March 23, 2022

I mean now I’m sure that media just want to hype the players whom they want. The player who is doing a hard work from more than 10 years is not recognised by them but the players who will text them and did nothing yet, or just arrived can be a big player for them. Wow #SportsTak https://t.co/5sws5676Sj — Shlok Shah (@shlokshah23) March 23, 2022

Such mistakes and boring Discussion happen because When Same Persons Doing Discussion in Multiple Platforms (they gets Bored too)(@sports_tak @SportsTodayofc @aajtak @IndiaToday ) The quality discussion of one gets decrease unfortunately it is @sports_tak from last 2-3 Months. https://t.co/pQaYU6hrl4 — Ayush (@ayush3454) March 23, 2022

Even my neighbouring aunty possesses better cricketing knowledge than these so call cricket expert !!! https://t.co/2L0eDCsXaG — BIBHU (@CricFreakBK) March 23, 2022

@vikrantgupta73 Sir Please keep Mobile off in Live and Listen to others also This Happen many times in Past. @rawatrahul9 Sir Counting Jackson as Indian but @Gagan_Media and @anilsingh1601 Sir as overseas.

Ufff!

But No one Correct them Standard of Sports Tak Now is 👎 Day by day https://t.co/pQaYU6hrl4 — Ayush (@ayush3454) March 23, 2022

One of the best batters in Ranji cricket in recent times... These people are sports journalists 😂 @vikrantgupta73 ?? https://t.co/sSdKij7ndW — shruti (@Quick__Single) March 23, 2022

Unpardonable. And such ppl drive the narrative on what's best for Indian cricket. https://t.co/bMYXEsubiv — The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) March 23, 2022

This is a joke @vikrantgupta73 , running a channel with 6M subs and your panelists don't know Sheldon Jackson is an Indian player. https://t.co/e2MXuK12Sx — Sudhir SRKian (@sud_tyagi) March 23, 2022

Washington Sundar is the first president of America? @sports_tak https://t.co/4LtKZR4Ish — Prasad Kale (@thatpkale) March 23, 2022

Grown men getting paid to do this and they aren’t even good at their job.,,,,,, state https://t.co/6u044aCADj — po (@jobhejithiduaa) March 23, 2022

I do better research than this when I am doing This, That and 8 other things you should know about what this actor did on vacation! *Poker face*