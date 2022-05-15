On 14th May 2022, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds tragically succumbed to a car crash at the ripe age of 46. Queensland police revealed that early information indicated Symonds' vehicle "left the roadway and rolled."

The powerhouse of talent played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009. The all-rounder was not only a powerful batter but also an astute bowler and a fine fielder. He played a massive role in two 50-over World Cup wins and Australia's Ashes victory over England in 2006-07.

The cricket fraternity was devasted by his demise:

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Saddened by the tragic demise of Andrew Symonds. One of the greatest all rounders of our times! May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sSO2JjyuSR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. One of the greatest all rounders of all time. Life is truly unpredictable. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

I’m deeply saddened to hear the passing away of Andrew Symonds.

I was fortunate enough to share the dressing room with such an exciting cricketer and a cheerful character. There was never a dull moment when he was around.🤍



Rest in Peace, Symo pic.twitter.com/7Tae1KHRCK — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) May 15, 2022

Pained and heart broken at the passing of Andrew Symonds. A man of extraordinary talent, he was a real free spirit! RIP. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) May 15, 2022

Very sad and shocking news of Andrew Symonds. Condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/BdBnXWKrwY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 15, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing of Andrew Symonds. 💔#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/qFYbJI2V8y — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 15, 2022

He was one of the toughest cricketer. RIP Andrew Symonds. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 15, 2022

Tributes flow for the great Andrew Symonds.



Our deepest condolences to all those who were lucky enough to enjoy the pleasure of his company ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k5zacI4Jbl — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

Terrible news to wake up to. Saddened to know that Andrew Symonds is no more. Gone way too soon 💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends. May God give them strength to cope with this tragedy. #RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/So0QGLnMxr — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident - RIP, one of the finest limited over players ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2022

First, Shane Warne. Now, Andrew Symonds - 2022 has been a horrible year for cricket fans. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2022

RIP Andrew Symonds 💔



We’re so saddened to wake up to the awful news of his passing, a true warrior of the game.



Thoughts are with his loved ones and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/dqOKW2PU2b — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 15, 2022

Terrible and shocking. Andrew Symonds is no more. Too many good people have gone away too soon. R.I.P. mate. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 15, 2022

We’re extremely saddened to read about the unfortunate passing away of Australian legend Andrew Symonds. 💔



Rest in peace, Symo. pic.twitter.com/CEcQUFtma2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2022

As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup.#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/oyoH7idzkb — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2022

Saddened and shocked to hear the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. A legend of the sport, gone too soon 💔



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends 🙏#RIPRoy — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 15, 2022

We’re saddened to learn of the tragic demise of Australian legend Andrew Symonds.



Rest in Peace, Roy 💔 pic.twitter.com/sp6rTKri2k — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 15, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds.



We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

With the losses of Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Andrew Symonds, it's been a rough year for the global cricket community.