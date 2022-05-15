On 14th May 2022, former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds tragically succumbed to a car crash at the ripe age of 46. Queensland police revealed that early information indicated Symonds' vehicle "left the roadway and rolled."

The powerhouse of talent played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20s for Australia between 1998 and 2009. The all-rounder was not only a powerful batter but also an astute bowler and a fine fielder.  He played a massive role in two 50-over World Cup wins and Australia's Ashes victory over England in 2006-07.

The cricket fraternity was devasted by his demise:

With the losses of Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Andrew Symonds, it's been a rough year for the global cricket community.