This is probably an oversimplistic statement, but I have to say: Cricket has changed a lot over the years. No, I am not just hinting at the DRS and the LED-bails, I also mean the way the fans of the sport interact in the age of social media. A separate competition now happens on Twitter, and it's mostly a lot of fun.

So, we thought, it will be a good idea to look back at some of the best cricket-related tweets from 2020 so far. Read on.

“Ben Stokes” if you know you know https://t.co/xgZtYFQAoR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) February 3, 2020

Legendary selfie. Too many legends in the pic 😎👌🙌 #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/TMauoL875N — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) February 9, 2020

Umar Akmal is my favorite Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/b8Rs08n4Ns — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) February 19, 2020

Every next day someone is replacing Dhoni in team India, and then after few IPL matches, someone is replacing the replacement of Dhoni in the team. And then every contender is cancelled, and everyone starts missing Dinesh Karthik out of nowhere.



I love Twitter. 😭😂🙌 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 6, 2020

*Patanjali to consider for #IPL2020 title sponsorship*

Cheerleaders will do



Agar 4 gaya - Pranayam

6 - surya namaskar

Wicket - kapal bharti

Balkrishnaji will play the DJ in the ground #PatanjaliIPL pic.twitter.com/V8Pamnjv2H — Rachit Gupta (@Im_RachitGupta) August 10, 2020

Patanjali to Bid for IPL sponsorship...



Can't wait to see MSD getting "Dantkanti Player Of The Match Award...🏏😍😂 — Bibhu (@Bibhu237) August 10, 2020

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

While we are at it, let's also look at the best tweets associated with iconic moments from this year. Here you go.

Tewatia's 5 sixes in an over that changed Twitter's feelings towards him within a span of minutes.

Tewatia should be knighted for that innings. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) September 27, 2020

Me after seeing tewatia's batting in last 3 overs(#KXIPvsRR ): pic.twitter.com/OcfRHJCxLI — Atul Gaurav (@keep_it_sober) September 27, 2020

Nick Pooran's outstanding save for Kings XI Punjab, which MANY said was the best they have seen in their lives (and we are in complete agreement).

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

When the #godofcricket @sachin_rt says it is, then there really is NO question about it being THE best save, EVER. Fantastic work by @nicholas_47 who inspired the rest of the @lionsdenkxip fielders to put on 1 of the best defensive fielding displays I have ever seen #proudcoach https://t.co/tBZoyJ97HJ — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

MS Dhoni's retirement, which was the most expected thing to happen in the most unexpected manner.

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020

The only thing that is predictable about him, is his unpredictability.

You can try and guess what he will do post retirement, but statistically you’ve got a better chance of winning the lottery🤓 #Dhoni — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 16, 2020

That is what I thought he would do. Just like that.....#MSDhoni https://t.co/DJ9rwyxU6y — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

Also, Suresh Raina's retirement which happened on the same day as Dhoni's.

After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina also announces retirement from international cricket! Brothers in arms call it a day together! It will take time to sink in. Hope to see the most dynamic pair on the field do their magic now in IPL. Thank you my brother, @ImRaina! More power to you! pic.twitter.com/1iSetjPKEi — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 15, 2020

Dhoni's announcement that he will return for IPL 2021. When asked if CSK's last match this year was also his last in the yellow jersey, he said 'definitely not'. Soon the phrase was trending all over the internet.

From 1929 hrs consider MS Dhoni as retired?



"Definitely not!"#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/MQdM7urx4f — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020

The day of 3 super-overs in the recently concluded IPL.

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Apparently if there is another super over Anil Kumble will have to Bowl to Mahela and Zaheer to Andy Flower. #IPL2020 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the national squad, which raised many eyebrows thanks to his outstanding performance in the IPL.

Indian selectors don’t name @ImRo45 in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid January (the release says @BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening @mipaltan upload pictures of him practising. What’s the catch here? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 26, 2020

MI :- Hitman practicing in nets..

Hit :- Not selected for Aus squad 🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/GIdj11vWnV — NellaiappaNₘₐₛₜₑᵣ💫 (@rnels23) October 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag coming out to open for the first time since the World Cup 2011 final. We all remember what happened in the World Cup 2011 final.

Sachin & Sehwag now going to open the innings 😭🙏

pic.twitter.com/GRT75enw44 — Sabarish ARR (@SachinSabarish7) March 7, 2020

•Sehwag opening his account with a FOUR

•Sachin showing his class & elegance

•Sehwag continuing his destruction

•Both together destroying opponents & almost sealing the game



•Good old days! Reminds me of when ICT had Indian Team fans, and not any particular player's fandom. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2020

All of this when cricket was not even played for months. We do love the sport, don't we?