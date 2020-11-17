This is probably an oversimplistic statement, but I have to say: Cricket has changed a lot over the years. No, I am not just hinting at the DRS and the LED-bails, I also mean the way the fans of the sport interact in the age of social media. A separate competition now happens on Twitter, and it's mostly a lot of fun. 

So, we thought, it will be a good idea to look back at some of the best cricket-related tweets from 2020 so far. Read on.

While we are at it, let's also look at the best tweets associated with iconic moments from this year. Here you go.

Tewatia's 5 sixes in an over that changed Twitter's feelings towards him within a span of minutes. 

Nick Pooran's outstanding save for Kings XI Punjab, which MANY said was the best they have seen in their lives (and we are in complete agreement).

MS Dhoni's retirement, which was the most expected thing to happen in the most unexpected manner.

Also, Suresh Raina's retirement which happened on the same day as Dhoni's.

Dhoni's announcement that he will return for IPL 2021. When asked if CSK's last match this year was also his last in the yellow jersey, he said 'definitely not'. Soon the phrase was trending all over the internet.

The day of 3 super-overs in the recently concluded IPL.

Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the national squad, which raised many eyebrows thanks to his outstanding performance in the IPL.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag coming out to open for the first time since the World Cup 2011 final. We all remember what happened in the World Cup 2011 final.

All of this when cricket was not even played for months. We do love the sport, don't we?