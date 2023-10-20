India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, continuing the winning streak in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Even though, towards the end, it became clear that India was winning, the anticipation around whether or not Virat Kohli would be able to score a century kept the match nailbiting till the very end.

All in all, we witnessed King Kohli’s supremacy at the Pune stadium yesterday. The cricketer delivered an exemplary performance, guiding India to victory. Here are best Virat Kohli moments against Bangladesh:

1. After Hardik Pandya’s injury, Virat Kohli returned to bowl in an ODI after six years to complete the unfinished over

While bowling for the 9th over during Bangladesh’s innings, Hardik Pandya twisted his left ankle and couldn’t continue the game because of excruciating pain. He was taken off the field, and former Indian captain and chase master Virat Kohli came to bowl for the unfinished over. Seeing the ball in King Kohli’s hand, the stadium erupted in excitement, given it was after six years he was seen bowling in an ODI.

I'm so fortunate to see thus day again!💛 https://t.co/XGKxKVxu4W — 🏏💥LoeyLongLegs (@LoeyLongLegs) October 19, 2023

2. Virat Kohli actually made 14 runs just off one ball

Towards the beginning of his innings, Kohli struck a magnanimous 14 runs against a single delivery by Bangladesh’s bowler Hasan Mahmud. He entered in the 13th over after captain Rohit Sharma’s dismissal and took a double off Mahmud’s delivery, which was a no-ball. In the free hit, he smashed a six on, incidentally, another no-ball. He went on to hit the second six in the subsequent free hit.

14 runs In 1 ball!

Virat Kohli punished Bangladesh star Hasan Mahmud as the pacer crossed the bowling crease twice. In the first no-ball, Kohli took a double, while the free-hit in which Kohli hit a four, was a no-ball too. On the next free-hit, Kohli hit a superb six down the… pic.twitter.com/4Zj5R5W5zH — Johny Bava (@johnybava) October 19, 2023

3. Kohli’s third half-century for the 2023 World Cup

Within 48 balls, Kohli slammed his third half-century for the 2023 ICC World Cup during India’s match against Bangladesh in Pune. Except for India versus Pakistan, Kohli has smashed at least a half-century in all the matches in the tournament so far.

3rd masterclass half century for Virat Kohli in World Cup 2023 🐐💙



G.O.A.T of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/71FAPkN1T0 — SHOUNAK 🇮🇳 (@Shounak_72_) October 19, 2023

4. Kohli’s brotherhood and partnership with KL Rahul

As the match was approaching its concluding moments, the partnership between Kohli and KL Rahul became a sight to remember. Rahul deliberately denied singles to Kohli. They strategically ran between the wickets to ensure the strike stayed with Kohli, and he hit his 48th ODI century.

KL Rahul couldn't complete his hundred in first match



But he made sure Kohli completes it pic.twitter.com/6UhVxeIdG4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2023

5. Unexpected kindness from Umpire Richard Kettleborough

India needed 2 runs to win the match, and Kohli needed 3 runs to complete his century. The situation was nerve-wracking because we all were rooting for the chase master to record his 48th ODI 100, but then the bowler Nasum Ahmed delivered a very obvious wide. Kohli was unamused and Umpire Richard Kettleborough did something very unexpected and kind. He slyly smirked and did not declare the ball wide, subtly giving Kohli a chance to make the striking record.

Umpire Richard Kettleborough has to be the biggest fan of Virat Kohli! Nobody wanted a King Kohli century more than him! 🔥😂pic.twitter.com/eR35L0ViDf — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 20, 2023

6. And finally, Kohli smashed his 48th ODI hundred

With this, Kohli is now just one century away to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in an ODI. However, Kohli did surpass another record by the Master Blaster by becoming the fastest cricketer to make 26,000 international runs in the match yesterday.

The moment Virat Kohli reached his 48th ODI century.



– King Kohli, GOAT…!!!

pic.twitter.com/T7e8v2FHP9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 19, 2023

7. Kohli’s reaction on ‘stealing’ Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Player of the Match’ award

Like Kohli with his bat, Jadeja enchanted us with his outstanding bowling and fielding against Bangladesh on Thursday. He took two crucial wickets, recording 2/38 figures in 10 overs while also taking a remarkable diving catch that dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim for 38. After receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award, Kohli hilariously remarked, “Sorry for stealing it (player of the Match award) from Jaddu. I wanted to make a big contribution. I have made fifties in World Cups, wanted to finish it off this time.”

Yesterday was magic. We’re in for a much-awaited India versus New Zealand match on Sunday. Both teams have been on a winning streak and are ruling the World Cup points table at the moment. Here’s manifesting India to record the 5th win in the coming weekend.