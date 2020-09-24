Former Australian cricketer and a legend of the game, Dean Jones, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The 59-year-old commentator and cricket analyst was in a bio-security bubble, and was staying in a hotel in Mumbai.

Dean was working as a commentator in Indian Premier League, which is currently underway in UAE.

Tributes for the icon have started pouring in on Twitter, as people remember his legacy and contribution to cricket.

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones 🙏 - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

Shocked beyond words,just yesterday saw him do a great piece during the game b/w MI & KKR - this year 2020!! #DeanJones — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) September 24, 2020

Life is so harsh - Dean Jones was doing commentary for #IPL2020 last night and today he is no more. RIP Legend. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2020

Tragic news coming from Mumbai: one of the real personalities of cricket and commentary, the Aussie who played that unforgettable innings in Chennai in 1986, Dean Jones has passed away. Loved him on air and at the crease. Saw him last night on @StarSportsIndia RIP. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 24, 2020

What am I hearing of Dean Jones? He passed away, dying of a stroke in Mumbai. Shocking — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 24, 2020

Sad news coming from Mumbai:



Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passed away - he was working in Star Select dugout for #IPL2020 as one of the commentators. https://t.co/iLQDwjPLUQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 24, 2020

Everyone has stories to tell of Deano. Always wonderful to talk to, always provocative and one of the great lovers of cricket. In grief. https://t.co/vwR0Rvlj6o — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones is no more. Suffered a heart attack in Mumbai! — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe, shocked and sad to know about sudden death of Dean Jones. Rest in peace Deano! pic.twitter.com/Gx3ZqhlRbs — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones was in Mumbai working with Star Sports for the IPL. Watched him score 210 in the Tied Test in 1986 at Madras and later shared the commentary box with him on several occasions. Fun loving man who could take a joke on himself. Condolences to his family. RIP https://t.co/5O3WUkEvZm — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field. I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

The news comes as a shock to most people as Dean seemed to be doing well until yesterday.