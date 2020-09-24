Former Australian cricketer and a legend of the game, Dean Jones, has passed away after suffering a heart attack.  

The 59-year-old commentator and cricket analyst was in a bio-security bubble, and was staying in a hotel in Mumbai.

Dean was working as a commentator in Indian Premier League, which is currently underway in UAE.

Tributes for the icon have started pouring in on Twitter, as people remember his legacy and contribution to cricket. 

The news comes as a shock to most people as Dean seemed to be doing well until yesterday.  

Dean made his debut for Australia in 1984 and played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for the side.

Rest in peace, legend. 