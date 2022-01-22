The kind of loyalty Indians have towards Cricket can only, truly, be understood when we see certain family members get riled up during match season. Or, better yet, when you catch yourself getting riled up while watching a match!

Naturally, we all get curious about the lives of our most favourite cricket players. They're celebrities after all. Which is why we've got this list of cricketers who were from royal families.

1. Mansoor Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, father of Saif Ali Khan, was appointed the captain of the Indian cricket team when he was only 21 years old. He had the reputation of being the best fielder in the business. He was Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi's son, who was the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj. After the death of his father in 1952, Pataudi succeeded him in receiving certain privileges that came with the title of 'Nawab of Pataudi.'

2. Hanumant Singh

Hanumant Singh played in 14 test matches for the Indian cricket team from the year 1964 to the year 1969. Towards the end of his career, he became an International Cricket Council match referee. Singh was born to Chandraveer Singh, Maharawal of Banswara. Which technically made him the Maharajkumar of Banswara. It's interesting to know that Hanumant Singh had a couple of family members who were also professional sport players.

3. Yajurvindra Singh

Yajurvindra Singh belonged to the royal house of Bilkha in Gujarat. He played four Tests against England in Bangalore from 1976 to 1977. Born on 1st of August, 1952, Singh became a holder of two world records while on the Test debut against England in Bangalore in 1977. He took 7 catches in total during the debut! After his retirement from the world of cricket, Yajurvindra Singh worked as a consultant with TCS.

4. Natwarsinhji Bhavsinhji

Natwarsinhji Bhavsinhji became the ruler of a small state of Kathiawar after his father's demise in 1908. He was also selected to become the captain of the All-India side on their first major tour of England in 1932. Though, in all honesty, he wasn't a great cricketer and ultimately ended up handing over the captaincy for India's first Test to C.K. Nayudu.

5. Christian Victor

Prince Christian Victor Albert Ludwig Ernst Anton of Schleswig-Holstein was one of Queen Victoria's grandsons. He was a part of I Zingari when they played against the Gentlemen of England in Scarborough in August 1887. He scored 35 in the first innings and was the first and only member of the British royal family to play first-class cricket.

6. Ranjitsinhji

Kumar Shri Ranjitsinhji was the ruler of the state of Nawanagar from 1907 to 1933. He played cricket for the English cricket team and also first-class cricket for Cambridge University, and county cricket for Sussex. He was one of the most skilled players among the many royals who become cricketers. In fact he was a very skilled batsman.

7. Vijay Ananda Gajapathi Raju

Vijay Ananda Gajapathi Raju was the second son of Pusapati Vijaya Rama Gajapathi Raju, the ruler of Vizianagaram. The 1936 team was captained by the prince, and he scored 33 runs in his 6 innings during the test matches. But, the Maharajah is also considered one of the most controversial cricket players to have existed. Mostly because he was knighted despite the lack of skills he had for the sport.

8. Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji

Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji, nephew of Ranjitsinhji of the Jam Sahibs of Nawanagar State, also went on to become a cricketer. He played 12 Tests for England between 1929 and 1931 and made 15,485 runs from 205 games at an average of 49.95. Just like his uncle, Ranjitsinhji, Duleepsinhji was also condsidered a great batsman. In fact, he was equally talented and skilled at bowling!

How many of these did you know about? Let us know in the comments section below.