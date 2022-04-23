Cricket is a gentleman's game. Or so they say. But if you look at some these gentlemen on this list, you might be forgiven to thinking otherwise.

1. Ben Stokes

In an attempt to defend a gay couple, English all-rounder Ben Stokes assaulted a fireman and a nightclub bouncer. The then 28-year old had to spend the night in custody of the Somerset police.

2. S Sreesanth

Sreesanth spent some time in Tihar after being judged guilty of spot-fixing during IPL 2013. He had confessed to the charges but had then claimed that he had been coerced into signing those confession statements.

3. Vinod Kambli

Kambli and his wife were accused of assaulting their domestic help and confining her to their house for 3 days following an argument over a payment dispute. She had accused that the couple had not allowed her to return home for three days after she demanded fair wages from them.

4. Amit Mishra

In 2015, the former leg spinner was arrested in Bengaluru in connection with a complaint filed by a woman for allegedly physically assaulting and abusing her in a hotel room. Mishra had been booked under Indian Penal Code sections including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means).

5. Jacob Martin

Martin was arrested in April 2011 following reports of his alleged involvement in a human trafficking incident in 2003. He was accused of forming a bogus team as cover for trafficking a young boy into the UK.

6. Leslie Hylton

Hylton, a fast bowler who played six Tests for the West Indies in the 1930s – is the only Test cricketer to have been executed. He was found guilty of murdering his wife.

7. Luke Pomersbach

Former Australian cricketer Luke Pomersbach was arrested during IPL 2012 on charges of molestation and assault. T the 35-year old had misbehaved with a woman and ambushed her fiance during an after-match party.

8. Mohammad Amir

A sting operation performed by the reporters had revealed that bookie Mazhar Majeed had predicted the durations at which Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif would be bowling no-balls during the test match at Lord's in 2010. Following his confession, Amir was sentenced to imprisonment for six months and banned from playing all cricket for five years.

Never meet your heroes, huh!