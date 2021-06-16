Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to remove two bottles of Coca-Cola from his table and asking people to drink water instead has reportedly cost the cold-drink company more than $5 billion.

🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted 'drink water!'...#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021

The company's stock price dropped from $US56.10 ($73) to $US55.22 ($71.86) almost immediately after Ronaldo snubbed the soft-drink.

Ahead of Portugal's game against Hungry, Ronaldo was about to address the press, where he took notice of the two bottles of coke and removed them from sight. He replaced them with a bottle of water and just declared 'water' or 'Agua' in Portuguese.

Mind you, Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2021.

Billions off Coca-Colas market cap. Meanwhile #bitcoin is too volatile https://t.co/cCWxUVIeSb — hitmanjd (@hitmanjd85) June 16, 2021

The struggle between wanting to look like Ronaldo and wanting a Coke 😭 — Ahmad Bhatti (@ahmadb88) June 16, 2021

Coca-Cola lost $4 billion after Cristiano Ronaldo removed coke bottles from the table to endorse water 😅#Ronaldo #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/xqauPiiNLd — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) June 16, 2021

This move by Ronaldo to replace #Coke bottles with water at the press conference causes a $4 Billion market cap loss to #CocaCola. On the other hand, dozens of Bollywood celebrities endorsing this sugary drink for decades. — Subhasree Ray (@DrSubhasree) June 16, 2021

"Capitalism is probably the best system we've got."

Cristiano Ronaldo: Literally just moves a coke bottle

The market: pic.twitter.com/VlwTbOt9Ns — Dunny-Jim (@DunnsForPuns) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo! Don't drink coke, it is bad for you! Also Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/4yea0WbqCI — markedw (@Markedw) June 16, 2021

Well, now that is an influencer.