After 12 long years, Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United, the club where he began his stratospheric journey as one of the world's best players, of all time.

The GOAT, as they say. Understandably, United fans were over the damn moon about it.

Welcome home, Ronnie. Thanks for making is happy with this return.



We LOVE you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/WMoEkM9Blt — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 27, 2021

If Ronaldo’s announcement vid isn’t him walking back into Old Trafford with Fergie alongside him saying “Welcome home son” I don’t want it — 𝗇𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗁 (@niiamhlauren) August 27, 2021

NOTHING ON EARTH LIKE BEING A RED. WELCOME HOME 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/rab9XyJLkY — Abhiruchi Kumari (@AbhiruchiReds) August 27, 2021

I’m so emotional right now



I can almost hear my dad celebrating



Welcome home @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/OBFRcicsjS — 𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 (@LJxmes) August 27, 2021

Welcome home, Cristiano. One last dance. Take us back to the top. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/stbAC4Ymaz — Nitesh Ray (@FPL_Nitesh) August 27, 2021

Yep, fair to say even the players (current and former) were excited about this.

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

How are you feeling @ManUtd fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L5xDwJhWqU — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) August 27, 2021

Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven't texted me in years... oh wait. 😂🔴💪💥 @ManUtd @Cristiano — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 27, 2021

This is going to be one heck of a season.