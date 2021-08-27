After 12 long years, Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United, the club where he began his stratospheric journey as one of the world's best players, of all time.
Welcome 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲, @Cristiano 🔴#MUFC | #Ronaldo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 27, 2021
The GOAT, as they say. Understandably, United fans were over the damn moon about it.
Welcome home, KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/03PAXcSBLF— VIEW$ (@viewspicxs) August 27, 2021
Welcome home, Ronnie. Thanks for making is happy with this return.— UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 27, 2021
We LOVE you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/WMoEkM9Blt
If Ronaldo’s announcement vid isn’t him walking back into Old Trafford with Fergie alongside him saying “Welcome home son” I don’t want it— 𝗇𝗂𝖺𝗆𝗁 (@niiamhlauren) August 27, 2021
NOTHING ON EARTH LIKE BEING A RED. WELCOME HOME 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/rab9XyJLkY— Abhiruchi Kumari (@AbhiruchiReds) August 27, 2021
I’m so emotional right now— 𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 (@LJxmes) August 27, 2021
I can almost hear my dad celebrating
Welcome home @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/OBFRcicsjS
Welcome home, Cristiano. One last dance. Take us back to the top. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/stbAC4Ymaz— Nitesh Ray (@FPL_Nitesh) August 27, 2021
Welcome Home!, Cristiano Ronaldo 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/z3BnlbXL7B— Clara 🔴 (@UTDClara) August 27, 2021
Yep, fair to say even the players (current and former) were excited about this.
Welcome home @Cristiano 🙌🔴— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 27, 2021
Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021
How are you feeling @ManUtd fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L5xDwJhWqU— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) August 27, 2021
Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven't texted me in years... oh wait. 😂🔴💪💥 @ManUtd @Cristiano— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 27, 2021
This is going to be one heck of a season.