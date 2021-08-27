After 12 long years, Cristiano Ronaldo has rejoined Manchester United, the club where he began his stratospheric journey as one of the world's best players, of all time.

The GOAT, as they say. Understandably, United fans were over the damn moon about it. 

Yep, fair to say even the players (current and former) were excited about this.

This is going to be one heck of a season.