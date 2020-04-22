West Indian all-rounder and CSK homeboy Dwyane Johnson had composed a rap song for his 'brother from another mother', MS Dhoni.

Before singing, the West Indies cricketer begins the video by saying, 'This is a sample of my song, I am working on for my brother. My brother from another mother'.

In the video shared by CSK's official Twitter handle, Bravo can be seen singing part of the song.

This has now gone viral on social media, with people going mad over both the cricketers!

Nice one.. simply whistle podu.. pic.twitter.com/iCgKDML4tJ — Sandeep Meer (@Meer24Meer) April 21, 2020

Eagerly looking forward for the full version 😍 — Yiri Kamcham (@YiriKamcham) April 21, 2020

Thankyou it's nice to see that our mahi get a good compliment from one of the world's perfect all rounders ..... Thanks sir and yeh what a nice voice you have !!!! — Saikat Rajak (@RajakSaikat) April 21, 2020

Super song👌 brother — Tarun Singh (@TarunSi69679870) April 21, 2020

aw we love them. can't wait for the song sksksksk — 🤡 (@Ananya_579) April 20, 2020

Now, obviously, a lot has to go into the song, like music, autotune and all that shit. But honestly, can't wait for it to release!