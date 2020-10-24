It does hurt.
One of the many admirable qualities of MS Dhoni is that he has never shied away from expressing disappointment. He has never been delusional.
MS Dhoni: It does hurthttps://t.co/AH0P2JHyCS | #CSKvMI | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/gPISeaCaet— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 23, 2020
And last night was no exception to that. CSK is all but eliminated from the IPL this year and hopes now rest on permutations and combinations, which, if they end up in its favour, will be the most magical thing we have seen in ages. In simple words, it's highly unlikely.
During the post-match ceremony last night, the captain admitted 'it hurts'. He also talked about the inevitability of failure in cricket and made it clear that he will play the remaining matches. Because you know, 'the captain can't run away'.
"Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games, We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure"— Kolkata M S Dhoni FC | Die Hard Fan Of Dhoni (@Kolkata_MSD_FC) October 24, 2020
- @MSDhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4LJvHtSxJw
Keeping all of this in mind, and the fact that CSK has performed brilliantly under his leadership in the past, Dhoni's fans have come out in his support. Overwhelmingly. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter.
I am not fan of winning Dhoni, I am Fan of MS Dhoni👑— Mirza Jasim Baig (@MirzaJasimBaig2) October 23, 2020
Forever with you Mahi❤️#msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZYImtrKu6A
Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games - MS Dhoni 💛#MSDhoni #CSKforever #Yellove pic.twitter.com/TpZQsdD92I— Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) October 23, 2020
Win or Lose— తెలంగాణ కుర్రోడు😎|| sʀʜ|| ᴀʙᴅ|| ᴋᴀɴᴇ|| ʜᴀʀᴅɪᴋ|| (@JANASAINIK2024) October 23, 2020
We always with #MSDhoni
#Cskforever— Kumaran Kumanan (@KumaranKumanan) October 24, 2020
Just five odd months ! @ChennaiIPL will definitely rectify all mistakes and comeback stronger than ever !
2021 is gonna be one of the best years. .
A legacy is beyond win or loss ! And CSK's previous trophy was not too long ago either .
Believe in #MSDhoni
A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit. #MSDhoni #Always_a_Champion #ChennaiSuperKings #onebadyear #PositiveVibesOnly pic.twitter.com/gqj2Klje9N— GaneshPravin (@GaneshPravin21) October 24, 2020
His presence is what matters (atleast to me)— ISHAN TILWANI (@ishan_tilwani) October 24, 2020
A win or a loss is just part of the game--Smile and go ahead!- That's #Mahiway #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/k9D6feRkRh
We are the fans of MSD... He is legend and always will be in our heart as legend.. Love you Maahi sir #MSDhoni #Cskforever @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/TwpS517CU6— Govind Dubey (@gdubey93) October 24, 2020
We are fan of @msdhoni. Not only winning dhoni. In good time we stand behind MS and in bad time we stand in front of MS. But again we should accept reality and try to improve our game, @ChennaiIPL will do that. Whatever be the situation we believe in MSD 💛💪.@ImRaina https://t.co/rMwArikuVe— Tapse Dnyaneshwar (@DRTapse77) October 24, 2020
My support to @ChennaiIPL since 2008 was for one reason and one man that's @msdhoni !!— Hippie 🍁💫 (@nishukickK) October 24, 2020
Win or loose untill #ThalaDhoni in #CSK I support the team !
When he retires my support to #CSK also gets retired! https://t.co/f4EJA7LLkt
We are fan of @msdhoni. Not only winning dhoni. In good time we stand behind MS and in bad time we stand in front of MS. But again we should accept reality and try to improve our game, @ChennaiIPL will do that. Whatever be the situation we believe in MSD 💛💪.@ImRaina https://t.co/rMwArikuVe— Tapse Dnyaneshwar (@DRTapse77) October 24, 2020