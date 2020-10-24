It does hurt.

One of the many admirable qualities of MS Dhoni is that he has never shied away from expressing disappointment. He has never been delusional.

And last night was no exception to that. CSK is all but eliminated from the IPL this year and hopes now rest on permutations and combinations, which, if they end up in its favour, will be the most magical thing we have seen in ages. In simple words, it's highly unlikely.

During the post-match ceremony last night, the captain admitted 'it hurts'. He also talked about the inevitability of failure in cricket and made it clear that he will play the remaining matches. Because you know, 'the captain can't run away'.

"Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games, We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure"



- @MSDhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4LJvHtSxJw — Kolkata M S Dhoni FC | Die Hard Fan Of Dhoni (@Kolkata_MSD_FC) October 24, 2020

Keeping all of this in mind, and the fact that CSK has performed brilliantly under his leadership in the past, Dhoni's fans have come out in his support. Overwhelmingly. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter.

I am not fan of winning Dhoni, I am Fan of MS Dhoni👑

Forever with you Mahi❤️#msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZYImtrKu6A — Mirza Jasim Baig (@MirzaJasimBaig2) October 23, 2020

Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games - MS Dhoni 💛#MSDhoni #CSKforever #Yellove pic.twitter.com/TpZQsdD92I — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) October 23, 2020

Win or Lose

We always with #MSDhoni — తెలంగాణ కుర్రోడు😎|| sʀʜ|| ᴀʙᴅ|| ᴋᴀɴᴇ|| ʜᴀʀᴅɪᴋ|| (@JANASAINIK2024) October 23, 2020

#Cskforever



Just five odd months ! @ChennaiIPL will definitely rectify all mistakes and comeback stronger than ever !

2021 is gonna be one of the best years. .



A legacy is beyond win or loss ! And CSK's previous trophy was not too long ago either .



Believe in #MSDhoni — Kumaran Kumanan (@KumaranKumanan) October 24, 2020

A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit. #MSDhoni #Always_a_Champion #ChennaiSuperKings #onebadyear #PositiveVibesOnly pic.twitter.com/gqj2Klje9N — GaneshPravin (@GaneshPravin21) October 24, 2020

His presence is what matters (atleast to me)

A win or a loss is just part of the game--Smile and go ahead!- That's #Mahiway #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/k9D6feRkRh — ISHAN TILWANI (@ishan_tilwani) October 24, 2020

We are the fans of MSD... He is legend and always will be in our heart as legend.. Love you Maahi sir #MSDhoni #Cskforever @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/TwpS517CU6 — Govind Dubey (@gdubey93) October 24, 2020

We are fan of @msdhoni. Not only winning dhoni. In good time we stand behind MS and in bad time we stand in front of MS. But again we should accept reality and try to improve our game, @ChennaiIPL will do that. Whatever be the situation we believe in MSD 💛💪.@ImRaina https://t.co/rMwArikuVe — Tapse Dnyaneshwar (@DRTapse77) October 24, 2020

My support to @ChennaiIPL since 2008 was for one reason and one man that's @msdhoni !!

Win or loose untill #ThalaDhoni in #CSK I support the team !

When he retires my support to #CSK also gets retired! https://t.co/f4EJA7LLkt — Hippie 🍁💫 (@nishukickK) October 24, 2020

For CSK, the journey has been tough this year, performances sub-par, and the results disappointing. In many ways, it has been a test of loyalty for Dhoni's fans - and they haven't let him down.