As winners of the last edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings had a lot of expectations going into the tournament this year.
Expectations that they have sadly not been able to fulfill. For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, CSK have lost their first 3 games. much to the disappointment of their very loyal fans.
Writing them off wouldn't be a good idea, given that the tournament is still in its early stages, but this sure is a wake-up call and they must pay heed to it with complete urgency.
Here are some of the reactions from people about CSK's performance and this unwanted record.
Not the way we would have wanted to start our season. 3 straight losses, this is not the CSK we have known for years. I guess this will become normal to see ahead in future. We bowled really well tonight. Need Rutu to start get into runs. @ChennaiIPL @ThirdCricket #CSKvsPBKS. pic.twitter.com/IqgwbZGeau— Sanmay Ravi (@RaviSanmay) April 3, 2022
3 consecutive losses of CSK in IPL2022 says a lot about the team.— Tehillah Jacob (Tehi) (@tehijacob) April 4, 2022
What's wrong with Chennai Super Kings? 😭#hattrick #CSK𓃬 #ChennaiSuperKings #ipl2022 #ipl #csk
3 straight losses for #CSK at the beginning of Tata IPL 2022.— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 3, 2022
Dhoni is known as a comeback king. Things are not good with Ravindra Jadeja as he failed both with bat and ball.
Hope they find the right balance and become competitive again!
CSK 🥺🥺 3 losses in a row !!— Karthik (@karti91) April 3, 2022
Tragic this..all thru auction folks from CSK sat without buying some exceptional talent at low cost. Now 3 losses in a row & they have just one excuse, No Chahar!. @ChennaiIPL #CSK is loosing it in 1st 5 overs, batting & bowling wise & that must to be fixed.— Ravi Raj (@ravee02) April 4, 2022
#CSK 3/3 losses.... Nothing is going according to plan......— Sankalpa Sahoo 🇮🇳 (@SankalpaChandan) April 3, 2022
Chahar finishes with 3-25 as CSK bowled out for 126— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 3, 2022
That's 3 losses on a row for the defending champs - bet they wish they didn't get rid of Faf now#CSKvPBKS
3 games 3 losses for #CSK. We are dusted man😔 #IPL— Kinghts_FPS𓃵 (@FpsKnights) April 3, 2022
#CSK fans - never give up. We aren't that kinds to get bogged down by 3 losses. There is always a chance of us coming back into the game. We have 11 games left and need 7/11 to qualify.— Sai Krish (@bsk5496) April 3, 2022
We would qualify. Keep the whistles.
Amid all this, there has also been a conversation about Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy. While it is not fair to pass definitive judgments about someone's leadership based on just 3 games, criticism in such a situation is inevitable. Speaking on the matter, Jadeja noted:
I have been preparing since Dhoni bhai told me a few months ago for captaincy, mentally I was ready to lead and I don’t have pressure. Dhoni bhai does give his inputs. We are lucky to have him.
They are lucky to have Dhoni, indeed. A tough road ahead but history is proof that if there is any team that can cross this bridge, it's CSK.