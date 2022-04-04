As winners of the last edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings had a lot of expectations going into the tournament this year.

Expectations that they have sadly not been able to fulfill. For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, CSK have lost their first 3 games. much to the disappointment of their very loyal fans.

IPL 2022 Points Table. Punjab Kings enters the Top 4, CSK slips to No.9. pic.twitter.com/m3rR5jenN3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2022

Writing them off wouldn't be a good idea, given that the tournament is still in its early stages, but this sure is a wake-up call and they must pay heed to it with complete urgency.

Here are some of the reactions from people about CSK's performance and this unwanted record.

Not the way we would have wanted to start our season. 3 straight losses, this is not the CSK we have known for years. I guess this will become normal to see ahead in future. We bowled really well tonight. Need Rutu to start get into runs. @ChennaiIPL @ThirdCricket #CSKvsPBKS. pic.twitter.com/IqgwbZGeau — Sanmay Ravi (@RaviSanmay) April 3, 2022

3 straight losses for #CSK at the beginning of Tata IPL 2022.



Dhoni is known as a comeback king. Things are not good with Ravindra Jadeja as he failed both with bat and ball.



Hope they find the right balance and become competitive again! — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) April 3, 2022

CSK 🥺🥺 3 losses in a row !! — Karthik (@karti91) April 3, 2022

Tragic this..all thru auction folks from CSK sat without buying some exceptional talent at low cost. Now 3 losses in a row & they have just one excuse, No Chahar!. @ChennaiIPL #CSK is loosing it in 1st 5 overs, batting & bowling wise & that must to be fixed. — Ravi Raj (@ravee02) April 4, 2022

#CSK 3/3 losses.... Nothing is going according to plan...... — Sankalpa Sahoo 🇮🇳 (@SankalpaChandan) April 3, 2022

3 consecutive losses fkr defending champions CSK. Is that gonna repeat 2020 for them ? https://t.co/VDvq6SgUh2 — Poornama🏏 (@iam_poor9) April 4, 2022

Chahar finishes with 3-25 as CSK bowled out for 126



That's 3 losses on a row for the defending champs - bet they wish they didn't get rid of Faf now#CSKvPBKS — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 3, 2022

3 games 3 losses for #CSK. We are dusted man😔 #IPL — Kinghts_FPS𓃵 (@FpsKnights) April 3, 2022

#CSK fans - never give up. We aren't that kinds to get bogged down by 3 losses. There is always a chance of us coming back into the game. We have 11 games left and need 7/11 to qualify.

We would qualify. Keep the whistles. — Sai Krish (@bsk5496) April 3, 2022

Amid all this, there has also been a conversation about Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy. While it is not fair to pass definitive judgments about someone's leadership based on just 3 games, criticism in such a situation is inevitable. Speaking on the matter, Jadeja noted:

I have been preparing since Dhoni bhai told me a few months ago for captaincy, mentally I was ready to lead and I don’t have pressure. Dhoni bhai does give his inputs. We are lucky to have him.

They are lucky to have Dhoni, indeed. A tough road ahead but history is proof that if there is any team that can cross this bridge, it's CSK.