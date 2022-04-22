Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at it again. Last night when Jaydev Unadkat was bowling the last over to CSK, with the yellow brigade only having 3 wickets in hand, little did he know what fate had in store for him. To be fair to him, barring the one length ball, he didn't even bowl that bad. Unfortunately, he was bowling to the greatest finisher of all time.

Something about Dhoni just makes everything nostalgic, doesn't it? It's that feeling of comfort when he bats that we are used to and when he goes on to pull off heists like he did last night, social media is bound to go into a frenzy.

Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 21, 2022

Turning the clock back to good old times #Dhoni 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

#Dhoni turns back the clock! Breathing heavy, but looking cool. Another killer blow for @ImRo45 and @mipaltan - And a tiny window opens for @ChennaiIPL #IPL — Charu Sharma (@Charuonsports) April 21, 2022

@msdhoni you are no more just a finisher, you are the 🐐 of finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade @ChennaiIPL come back! #CSKvsMi #Dhoni — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 21, 2022

MS Dhoni was born to finish games like these. #Dhoni #CSK — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) April 21, 2022

This man… it’s his destiny isn’t it… to keep making miracles happen:) #Dhoni — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) April 21, 2022

M S D. Once a finisher, always a finisher 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Remember the name 🙏💪 #Dhoni — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 21, 2022

Dhoni is not a Cricketer only. #Dhoni is an emotion.❤️



See the teammates reaction. Respect.🙏#Dhonism pic.twitter.com/zQw5OWZRJ0 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 22, 2022

8.3M live viewers witnessed the finish of @msdhoni !! Highest live viewers on Hotstar this session #WhistlePodu #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/SPJbPNZnod — ★彡 𝙽𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝙹𝚂𝙿 🦅彡★ (@_jspnaveen) April 21, 2022

This takes me back to the glory days of MS. Hope to see a lot more of this, this season!MS