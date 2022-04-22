Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at it again. Last night when Jaydev Unadkat was bowling the last over to CSK, with the yellow brigade only having 3 wickets in hand, little did he know what fate had in store for him. To be fair to him, barring the one length ball, he didn't even bowl that bad. Unfortunately, he was bowling to the greatest finisher of all time. 

Source: Zee News

Something about Dhoni just makes everything nostalgic, doesn't it? It's that feeling of comfort when he bats that we are used to and when he goes on to pull off heists like he did last night, social media is bound to go into a frenzy. 

This takes me back to the glory days of MS. Hope to see a lot more of this, this season!MS 