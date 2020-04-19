Who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the better player?

We know who. It's Messi.

UNBELIEVABLE STAT 🤯



Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo combined have scored a whopping 21 freekick goals since November 2016 in both #UCL and #League games.



Out of these 21 freekick goals, #Messi has scored 21 and Ronaldo has scored 0. pic.twitter.com/gPixgtJM7R — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) April 18, 2020

But well, everyone is entitled to their own opinion and anyway, it's a trivky business.

You know, it's like, when a galaxy is 200 light years away and another one is 250 light years away - they are so far from us, the difference between the two doesn't matter.

However, just when people accept this fact, someone starts the debate again. This time, it's David Beckham. To quote the former England star:

He (Messi) is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him. He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest.

Not at his level! NOT at his level. Fights had to happen after that, and they did.

Someone who knows football says Messi is better, what a shocker pic.twitter.com/7aWEatPykt — IconicRonaldo7 (@IconicRonaldo7) April 18, 2020

Sorry bro, I'm sure you are hurt, but Mr David Beckham is just speaking a fact here so run to you basement and let it all out😂😂😂 — mikel_szn (@grimptinho) April 18, 2020

Does he know about this too?😏 pic.twitter.com/iTTcXC1JkB — Travis (@Travis_carterr) April 18, 2020

Beckham salty because Ronaldo is a hero at United and not him — Gbawe James Bond🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@kwesi_eb) April 18, 2020

Leave out individual awards, club trophies, and just watch them play on the field; Messi is simply way ahead of Ronaldo. — The Red Gunner (@ngubane_red) April 18, 2020

If this is truly Beckham's statement, then I quit been his fan, because he's hiding the truth, that's bulshit, we have a lot players who players like Messi, even as you are reading this you can remember them. But there is only one Cristiano Ronaldo. F. Beckam 🖕 — KLAUS DAVIDS (@KLAUSDAVIDS) April 18, 2020

Beckham needs to come to terms with some realities, you left united with a grudge against sir Alex and you have extended it to a player who erased everything that meant anything to u at united. Grow up and get used to it that CR7 did d unthinkable with united and in England. — Franklin (@fizzyfranklin) April 18, 2020

We are now having a war amid a pandemic. Great.