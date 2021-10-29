After Australia's match against Sri Lanka in the World T20, David Warner, in a press conference, removed two Coca-Cola bottles lying in front of him on the table.

In a cheeky move, he took the two bottles, hid them underneath the table, and said:

If it’s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me. That’s right.

David Warner tries to do a Cristiano Ronaldo at presser, told to put Coca Cola bottles back

He was asked to put the bottles back, presumably due to some branding issue, but this did prove to be a funny moment for everyone present in the room.

David Warner said "If it is good enough for Cristiano Ronaldo then it's good enough for me as well"



Ronaldo had removed the Coca-Cola bottles from the table during the press conference at the time of Euros. The move had cost the company a whopping $4 billion.