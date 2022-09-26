India winning against England in the third One Day International at the Lord’s has prompted a heated debate on the ‘spirit of cricket.’ And it’s ridiculous because we won & ‘rightly so.’
For the unversed, India’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma displayed an applause-worthy sense of awareness in running out non-striker Charlotte Dean, standing beyond the crease, during the match. The run-out secured India a historic 3-0 ODI series win for the first time in 20 years.
However, this victory has triggered an outrage about the ‘spirit of cricket’ and ‘Mankading.’ The term Mankading comes from legendary Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. It refers to running out a non-striker when they leave the crease before the bowler has released the ball.
Reportedly, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the laws of cricket, has issued a statement over the matter clarifying the “law is clear.” The statement read, “MCC this year announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker’s end, from law 41 unfair play, to law 38 run out. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.”
Here’s how English cricketers belittling India’s victory reacted to Deepti Sharma’s incredible run-out.
And here’s how Desis are relishing the victory as we should!
We won fair and square, and it’s hilarious to see people unable to digest this. This was Jhulan Goswami’s farewell match, and it’ll also be remembered for Sharma’s classic run out. Kudos to Team India!