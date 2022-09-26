India winning against England in the third One Day International at the Lord’s has prompted a heated debate on the ‘spirit of cricket.’ And it’s ridiculous because we won & ‘rightly so.’

For the unversed, India’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma displayed an applause-worthy sense of awareness in running out non-striker Charlotte Dean, standing beyond the crease, during the match. The run-out secured India a historic 3-0 ODI series win for the first time in 20 years.

The moment India claimed their first ODI series win vs England in 20 years 🥺



Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride, to give India a 3-0 sweep and @JhulanG10 a victorious farewell ✨#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/Ai2hWxBPlo — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2022

However, this victory has triggered an outrage about the ‘spirit of cricket’ and ‘Mankading.’ The term Mankading comes from legendary Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. It refers to running out a non-striker when they leave the crease before the bowler has released the ball.

Reportedly, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the laws of cricket, has issued a statement over the matter clarifying the “law is clear.” The statement read, “MCC this year announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker’s end, from law 41 unfair play, to law 38 run out. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.”

Here’s how English cricketers belittling India’s victory reacted to Deepti Sharma’s incredible run-out.

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

What an average way to win a game! Yes it’s officially in the rules! But poor when the batsman wasn’t trying to gain an advantage! She was just walking in with the bowler and when the bowler should’ve released the ball she was still in her crease! Really poor #ENGvsIND #mankading https://t.co/ehPJOAJbG0 — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 24, 2022

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 25, 2022

Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground? pic.twitter.com/KJi1Rgzmdi — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

Pathetic! 100% disagree with this rule! Batter in the crease when bowlers front foot lands. Disgusting way to win a game ! https://t.co/QRd4dZ2bis — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) September 24, 2022

And here’s how Desis are relishing the victory as we should!

Well deserved and LAWFULLY deserved victory! 👏🏼✊🏼

Those talking about the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ – Follow the rules, the spirit will be taken care of 🙂

#DeeptiSharma#ENGvIND https://t.co/K7PboQnf3e — Sanya Sharma (@sanya_sharma017) September 25, 2022

Well done @Deepti_Sharma06 @ImHarmanpreet you did what Law says. Don't even give a damn to those for whom Laws of Cricket aren't Spirit of Cricket & yet Celebrate the 2019 World Cup win on basis of controversial Overthrows & Boundary Count.

💪👍 https://t.co/9KWKV7ZpgI — Raja chatterjee (@Raajajii) September 25, 2022

India women whitewashed England 3-0, which is an outstanding achievement. But the entire focus of discussion was the completely fair and legal run out by Deepti Sharma.



So proud of you girls ❤️#INDWvsENGW https://t.co/Lbo4Dw0pur — Akshara (@Akshacriccrazy) September 25, 2022

When England won the 2019 World cup on boundary count, then English fans were saying if it's in the rule, it is fair. When Deepti Sharma runs out Dean at non strikers end, they are booing. If it's in the rule, it is fair. Simple. #ENGvsIND #DeeptiSharma #mankading #JhulanGoswami pic.twitter.com/vdiHbnQ1UU — Tarun Singh Verma (@TarunSinghVerm1) September 24, 2022

Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.



And well done, Team India 😊😇 The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant. 😊🤩 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

No better triumph for cricket tonight than that last run out.



Really lifted my spirit.



I know I am overdoing it, but this was brilliant, absolutely brilliant from Deepti Sharma. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 24, 2022

We won fair and square, and it’s hilarious to see people unable to digest this. This was Jhulan Goswami’s farewell match, and it’ll also be remembered for Sharma’s classic run out. Kudos to Team India!