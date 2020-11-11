Delhi vs Mumbai fight is old. If they have vada paav, we have chole bhature. If they have tall buildings, we have open space. Safe to say, it's a battle between equals.

Except when it comes to IPL. So, when Delhi made it to the final against 4-time champions Mumbai, people had huge hopes. The same were dashed to the ground in no time and obviously what followed were memes. Here are some of them.

In one match Delhi plays like Capitals and in other they play like Daredevils. #IPLfinal — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 10, 2020

Just a normal day



BJP won the election



MI won #IPLfinal



Dilli people won only our Dil — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals pic.twitter.com/2K5P50lwTl — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) November 10, 2020

Delhi fans after ﹰMumbai won the ﹰIPL pic.twitter.com/BnOZ9Krksz — Devansh Shukla (@Devansh71428) November 11, 2020

Bad day for Delhi Daredevils. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 10, 2020

DC fans : Yaar iss baar to cup lao.. ek baar to jeet lo



Meanwhile DC to it's fans 👇🥴 #IPLfinal #DCvsMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/vKUiTNzrGB — Drspeaks👩‍⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) November 10, 2020

Okay Mumbai, this one is yours.