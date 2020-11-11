Delhi vs Mumbai fight is old. If they have vada paav, we have chole bhature. If they have tall buildings, we have open space. Safe to say, it's a battle between equals.
Except when it comes to IPL. So, when Delhi made it to the final against 4-time champions Mumbai, people had huge hopes. The same were dashed to the ground in no time and obviously what followed were memes. Here are some of them.
In one match Delhi plays like Capitals and in other they play like Daredevils. #IPLfinal— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 10, 2020
Just a normal day— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2020
BJP won the election
MI won #IPLfinal
Dilli people won only our Dil
Delhi fans after ﹰMumbai won the ﹰIPL pic.twitter.com/BnOZ9Krksz— Devansh Shukla (@Devansh71428) November 11, 2020
Bad day for Delhi Daredevils.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 10, 2020
Meanwhile, #MI to #DC #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/IENPnaTuPz— Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) November 10, 2020
We Won 🥳🥳#MI#IPLfinal#MIvsDC#OneFamily— Waseem (@Waseem14080727) November 10, 2020
Message for All Delhi Fans - pic.twitter.com/Efcl5d7x6M
#MIvsDC #IPLfinal #IPL2020final— Memeship (@Memeship2) November 10, 2020
Nobody
Literally nobody
DC fans: pic.twitter.com/OnPdcT2nY7
#MIvsDC— Na Man RajPut✨❤ (@_itzz_rajput_) November 10, 2020
*After Winning The Final ....
*Mi To Dc:- pic.twitter.com/lumQr1mMwn
(Delhi Fans after todays Match😩)— Karan gupta (@Karangupta1611) November 10, 2020
Congratulations MI Well Played 🙌#IPL2020 #MIvsDC #IPL2020final pic.twitter.com/1bqmSC0FrS
DC fans : Yaar iss baar to cup lao.. ek baar to jeet lo— Drspeaks👩⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) November 10, 2020
Meanwhile DC to it's fans 👇🥴 #IPLfinal #DCvsMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/vKUiTNzrGB
#IPLfinal #DCvsMI— Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) November 10, 2020
DC batting lineup rn- pic.twitter.com/hcimuULW6U