Today, ESPN Cricinfo tweeted asking people who they thought the most underrated player in the IPL was. The usual suspects, like Robin Uthappa, Sandeep Singh among others featured in the replies and the QTs.

Who is the most underrated player in IPL history?#IPL2021 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 6, 2021

But there was one unlikely winner. And not unlikely because he doesn't deserve but because Amit Mishra isn't a household name, neither does he feature regularly on TV as a guest. And our people's short term memory problems can make anybody make presumptions.

That said, it's so heartening to see Indian cricket fans never forgetting one of their own. Mishra's career in the IPL and the Indian team might have been on a bad run for a while, but it is so cool to see that he's left millions with memories that they can always cherish.

Amit Mishra.



And under appreciated too. https://t.co/ATPezMsItw — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) October 6, 2021

Amit Mishra contributed to Indian Cricket team as well besides IPL. He was an underated player in both forms I Believe. — Amit Khandelwal (@digitalAssetGu) October 6, 2021

Off the top of my head:



Ambati Rayudu?

Amit Mishra?#IPL https://t.co/6ILO5kAZx3 — Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) October 6, 2021

If I have to give only one answer then anything apart from AMIT MISHRA is wrong.. @MishiAmit https://t.co/OuorrRTI1Z — Asif Raza (@ASIFCR75) October 6, 2021

Not even IPL, I would say someone who has always been underrated throughout his journey, be it Indian team as well.



Amit Mishra — ध्रुविन शाह (@dhruvinism) October 6, 2021

It's got to be Amit Mishra. Could have achieved lot if he was not ignored by his franchise. — Average Joe (@shubhamargade9) October 6, 2021

The top two according to me would be Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla



Though Amit Mishra is not far behind.



All these players have proved their worth so many times but haven’t got the attention that they deserve#IPL https://t.co/qxfnJQo10L — Simran Kaur (@kaursimran_ind) October 6, 2021

Amit Mishra, who currently wears the Delhi Capitals jersey in the IPL has taken 166 wickets with four 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul, 3 hat-tricks, all that an average of 24! If the circumstances were a bit different, then perhaps Mishra would have been winning Twitter polls as one of the greatest IPL players. That said, the night is till young and Mishra is still playing.