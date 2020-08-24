Time and again, MS Dhoni has proven why he deserves the love and appreciation that millions of his fans shower on him.

Be it small gestures or big, the former Indian captain never fails to touch hearts and what happened on CSK's flight to UAE for the upcoming IPL, is an example of the same.

Dhoni, a senior and a legend, was of course given a seat in business class. However, when he noticed that the team director, K George John, was struggling to fit his legs in the economy class, Dhoni readily offered him his seat.

John informed his followers about Dhoni's incredible gesture with a tweet:

When a man who’s seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, “Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I’ll sit in Economy.” The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/bE3W99I4P6 — george (@georgejohn1973) August 21, 2020

Dhoni's fans, who are still coping with the pain of the cricketer's retirement from international cricket, were highly emotional after reading this, and had many words of appreciation for the CSK icon.

That how a leadership and a leader should be — Ranjith kumar (@Ranjith43231729) August 22, 2020

There was nobody like him, there's none and there will never be one like him. Thala ❣️ the one and only MS Dhoni for you ❣️ — Kalpan // My name and life both ain't got meaning. (@ImmmALooserrrr) August 22, 2020

Thats Dhoni for you, super human being & super skipper of India, India has never seen. Take a bow — 🎉 Thakur 🎉 (@balaji_nsingh) August 23, 2020

Hi George, That's what you call down to Earth. Could you please pass on my 🙏 and Salute to Mahi Sir. — [email protected] (@rajbacargoyaho2) August 22, 2020

India now can never captain like MSD ! Lots of respect for him ! — Ritesh Ranjan (@Ritesh_Myriad) August 22, 2020

Great guy.leads from front and as an example.heart of gold — Ultimate Survival Campsite (@USC_HP) August 23, 2020

This incident reminds us of the time when Sunil Gavaskar had recalled how Dhoni would often give up his business class seats for the technicians who were covering the matches, when the cricket star was India captain.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni hardly ever sat in business class on the flights even when he was the skipper as he would prefer to sit with the real champs of the TV coverage, the cameramen and the sound engineers.

Mahi indeed has a heart of gold.