Looking at MS Dhoni's performances over the last few years, I think we can all agree that he is past his prime years. The agility, the swiftness, seems to be missing sometimes and that's fair. He is nearing the end of his career.

However, one thing we can all feel secure about, is that his legacy will always live on. Because, for all understandable reasons, he is more to people than just a 'good cricketer'. Here are a few instances to prove the same.

1. Star-struck Yashasvi Jaiswal folding his hands to greet MS Dhoni before a match.

The way Yashasvi Jaiswal greeted MS, it shown his humbleness. Definitely he will have a great cricketing future.@IPL pic.twitter.com/mixerAYPGM — tusar kanta swain (@SwainTusar) September 22, 2020

2. CSK fans crowding an entire stadium just to see MS practice.

Imagine rocking up to your training session like this.. https://t.co/Bg0uVWw0Hs — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) March 18, 2019

3. People lining up to meet Dhoni after the Indian Premier League got postponed in March.

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

4. People in his home city Ranchi, taking up every single seat in the stadium for his last ODI match there.

When the 'Lion' walks out to bat in his den 🦁🦁#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/WKRKGpKgaB — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

5. A fan running up to the dugout just for one chance to touch Dhoni's feet.

6. An elderly admirer letting her love for Dhoni known by going to the stadium with this banner.

On getting the news, he personally went up to her and thanked her for all the support.

7. When Dhoni arrived in UAE for IPL 2020, this his how his fans greeted him

8. #WelcomeBackDhoni trending in India for an entire day before his return to cricket after 438 days.

Countdown begins...

After 438 Days, Thala is all set to make his comeback on cricket field...@msdhoni#Thala#WelcomeBackDhoni pic.twitter.com/Kqo7R9yfdv — Piyush Altruist 🇮🇳 (@its_altruist) September 18, 2020

9. Dhoni fans, including school children, clearing dues for his Jharkhand State Cricket Association membership.

It was ₹1,800, a sum Dhoni could have easily paid off himself. But upon learning that the amount needed to paid, people contributed money and cleared the bill as a gesture of love.

What legends are made of!



Fans and ex-cricketers contribute to Dhoni’s pending dues to Jharkhand Cricket Association after hearing about it from the mediahttps://t.co/Z8D8WqfRaR — Surbhi (@surbhig_) September 8, 2020

10. Border-issues dissolved when Dhoni fans from Pakistan were asked if they'll miss seeing him playing for India, and their answer was a resounding YES.

No player is more important than cricket, but Dhoni is as important as one can get.