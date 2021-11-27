According to reports, Dhoni has asked not to be the first retention for Chennai Super Kings. Reportedly Dhoni doesn't want to be CSK's first retention so other players can be paid higher and get better deals.
As per reports (ESPNCricinfo), MS Dhoni doesn't want to be CSK's top pick for #IPLRetention. He wants management to pick another player who is worthy of being their top-earning player. 💛— Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) November 27, 2021
Not in it for the money, in it for the game! 🐐#CSK #MSDhoni #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2022
captain!! pic.twitter.com/K5YIkhGou8— Legend (@selvaakashben10) November 27, 2021
Good gesture by MSD 💛💛💛— KC | Rajesh (@itisrajeshkc) November 27, 2021
Thalaivan For The Reason 🤩 https://t.co/1skXmzBnLl— sує∂ αвυ🎭 (@ThalaSyed005) November 27, 2021
Tbh this is good— Adwait Pillai🇮🇳🇦🇷 (@GoatMessi9698) November 27, 2021
MS understands that now its time for future core not him https://t.co/5Jldn0CiYx
Thats Why He Is G.O.A.T 🐐❤ https://t.co/dieLd5uBg8— 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗻™ (@YouTuberNavee) November 27, 2021
Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge mahi bhai 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qwcIACwtFw— Mahesh (@CloudyCrick) November 27, 2021
Good👍 I expected this from him! Selfless work♥️— V A N S H (@ViratXDhoni) November 27, 2021
If this indeed is true, then it is indeed a great gesture from our forever Captain, Mahi.