MS Dhoni recently called it quits on his international career, with an assuming video on Instagram. "From 19:29 Hrs consider me as retired", he wrote.

The decision came as a surprise for his fans, who were hoping against all hopes to see him play in the World T20.

However, if we know anything about MS, we know that he likes to take these decisions without any hullabaloo. An example of the same is his retirement from Test cricket in 2014.

To talk about the same, Dhoni's CSK and India teammate R Ashwin made a video titled Dhoni & I: Top 5 Moments with MSD. In which he said:

I remember when he retired from Test cricket in 2014, I was batting with him to save the match in Melbourne. But once we lost, he simply picked up a stump and walked off saying he’s done.

Ashwin also said that Mahi wore his Test jersey the entire night and had tears in his eyes.

It was quite an emotional moment for him. Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina and I were sitting in his room that evening. He was still wearing his Test match jersey through the entire night and he shed a few tears as well.

Ashwin also shared the memories of the time he first met MS Dhoni, and how 'Captain Cool' was back then:

I first met him as a net bowler during an India-West Indies ODI at Chepauk. And then when I joined Chennai Super Kings in 2008, I got to work with him and learn a lot. He had that long hair when I met him earlier but then after spending time with him at CSK I realised what a mature leader he was

There are many other things Ashwin reveals in his YouTube video, which is a part of the series called Reminisce with Ash. You can watch it here.