Sourav Ganguly is one of the most decorated cricketers in the history of this country. And now that he presides over the BCCI, it is expected of him to do everything to take Indian cricket forward and that means, both the men and women's teams.

However, we have recently discovered an old interview by the former captain where he seemed to be saying that women shouldn't play cricket. The interview appears to have been given to ABP Ananda.

For more context, the interviewer is talking about Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun playing cricket and if Sana Ganguly would also follow in her father's footsteps.

Sourav Ganguly then cheekily says that he would tell Sana not to play cricket because "women don't need to play cricket".

The video is in Bangla. You can skip to 57:30. You will find it right here:

Maybe he has since changed his opinion. So we will post that video when we are made aware of it. Until then, sounds misogynistic, doesn't it?