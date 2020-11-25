The term 'legend' is thrown around a lot these days, whether it be in sports, academia, entertainment, or whatever field takes your fancy. Once in a while though, that term isn't just apt, it fits like a glove.





Like Diego Armando Maradona. As news of the footballing great's passing spread through the internet, the world came together to celebrate the true GOAT.

Rest in peace Maradonna. Absolute giant of the game and a hero to all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z2iUMelZRw — Sunday League Hipster 🌹 (@HipsterManager) November 25, 2020

Keep going back and chuckling at this. A legend right to the end. https://t.co/htf0TysozU — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) November 25, 2020

No words. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) November 25, 2020

Of all the moments of Maradona being shared, my fav is when he was in charge of Gimnasia, they played Newell's Old Boys away and they gave him a Godfather like throne to seat on pitch side he was that powerful. They won 4-0 as well pic.twitter.com/FHQ6M68zNi — Ciaran (@speltcia) November 25, 2020

A man that made millions fall in love with football.



RIP, Diego. 💔pic.twitter.com/DZlR4OYz70 — 90s Football (@90sfootball) November 25, 2020

Farewell the greatest! 💐 Safe journey ! #Diegomaradona in Kolkata, 2008 pic.twitter.com/HhDUK7VuT7 — Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) November 25, 2020

Earliest TV memories are the 1986 World Cup, and the highlight screens peeling away with their bright flag-coloured borders, usually with Diego Maradona in the highlights. A sad day. — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) November 25, 2020

Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called “The beautiful game”.



My condolences to his family, friends and fans.



Gracias Argentina. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

So the awful news is now official. As @footballmc tells me, George Best too died on a 25th of November. Best and Maradona, two of a kind, of the the rarest kind. Bless their memories, now and forever. — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) November 25, 2020

"We'd all love to be like him, even though we'd have to forget every stupid thing he did in his life, because he is the way he is, he is a whole, he is genuine."



Arsène Wenger always sums it up better than anyone else. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) November 25, 2020

So sad to hear of the death of Maradona but he was one of those few people genuinely larger that life, whose legend and legacy will live forever. What a player and what a life. — Rob Fielder (@ademir2z) November 25, 2020

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Per Sempre 💙

Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Before we go, we'll leave you with this video. RIP, Legend.