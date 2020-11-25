The term 'legend' is thrown around a lot these days, whether it be in sports, academia, entertainment, or whatever field takes your fancy. Once in a while though, that term isn't just apt, it fits like a glove.
Rest in peace Maradonna. Absolute giant of the game and a hero to all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z2iUMelZRw— Sunday League Hipster 🌹 (@HipsterManager) November 25, 2020
Keep going back and chuckling at this. A legend right to the end. https://t.co/htf0TysozU— Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) November 25, 2020
No words.— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) November 25, 2020
Of all the moments of Maradona being shared, my fav is when he was in charge of Gimnasia, they played Newell's Old Boys away and they gave him a Godfather like throne to seat on pitch side he was that powerful. They won 4-0 as well pic.twitter.com/FHQ6M68zNi— Ciaran (@speltcia) November 25, 2020
A man that made millions fall in love with football.— 90s Football (@90sfootball) November 25, 2020
RIP, Diego. 💔pic.twitter.com/DZlR4OYz70
Farewell the greatest! 💐 Safe journey ! #Diegomaradona in Kolkata, 2008 pic.twitter.com/HhDUK7VuT7— Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) November 25, 2020
Earliest TV memories are the 1986 World Cup, and the highlight screens peeling away with their bright flag-coloured borders, usually with Diego Maradona in the highlights. A sad day.— Samit Basu (@samitbasu) November 25, 2020
Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called “The beautiful game”.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020
My condolences to his family, friends and fans.
Gracias Argentina.
RIP #DiegoMaradona. God has reclaimed His hand. pic.twitter.com/RnRqRTuqDB— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 25, 2020
So the awful news is now official. As @footballmc tells me, George Best too died on a 25th of November. Best and Maradona, two of a kind, of the the rarest kind. Bless their memories, now and forever.— Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) November 25, 2020
1960-2020 pic.twitter.com/5OV3AJHMl5— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 25, 2020
"We'd all love to be like him, even though we'd have to forget every stupid thing he did in his life, because he is the way he is, he is a whole, he is genuine."— Lewis (@LGAmbrose) November 25, 2020
Arsène Wenger always sums it up better than anyone else.
So sad to hear of the death of Maradona but he was one of those few people genuinely larger that life, whose legend and legacy will live forever. What a player and what a life.— Rob Fielder (@ademir2z) November 25, 2020
Per Sempre 💙— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020
Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV
Eternas gracias. Eterno Diego. pic.twitter.com/SZVNOJnZ1j— Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 25, 2020
Before we go, we'll leave you with this video. RIP, Legend.