Sometimes greatness arrives fashionably late, kinda like your friend who rocks up for brunch when everyone’s already taking selfies. Dilip Doshi, the legendary left-arm spinner, wasn’t your typical early starter in Team India. But when he finally got his chance, oh boy, did he make it count. Let’s stroll through some lesser-known slides of Doshi’s life, because this man’s journey is a masterclass.

1. Late Bloomer Extraordinaire

If you think your twenties are too late to try new things, meet Mr. Dilip Doshi. He made his Test debut at the tender age of 32! Against Australia in 1979, he spun magic with a 6/103 haul, doing ‘main aa gaya’ energy before it was cool. Only four bowlers in history have snapped up 100+ wickets after debuting post-30, and Doshi is right up there. Jedi patience level: unlocked.

2. County Cricket Stint

Before Doshi wore India blues, he was already causing chaos in the English countryside. He played for Nottinghamshire (where he took 157 wickets! Yes, Nottingham’s OG Indian import) and Warwickshire, and those spicy performances forced people back home to take notice. This desi lad went ‘Videsi mein vibe set kar diya’, proving you can make it from local chai to English tea.

3. The Unfortunate Trio

Picture this: Dilip Doshi, Rajinder Goel, and Padmakar Shivalkar, all weaving spin webs in domestic cricket, waiting for a big Bollywood debut. But Bishan Singh Bedi was playing lead, and these legends had to settle for supporting roles.

4. Business Ventures Post-Retirement

After cricket, Doshi didn’t just vanish into ‘pardes mein retirement’ mode. He founded ‘Entrack,’ a sports marketing firm that became instrumental in popularizing Puma Cricket Gear in India. Who knew the same guy who spun batsmen around would also spin up cricket business like a boss?

Dilip Doshi’s story is what you get when patience, passion, and motivation come together. He proved that it’s never too late to spin your tale, on or off the field.