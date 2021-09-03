While Indian bowlers have ruled the game on the pitch so far in England, there is one person creating the same kind of ripples off the ground.
It's Dinesh Karthik. People have appreciated his commentary skills in the series, as he does not shy away from being snarky when needed, is funny almost always, and well, he dresses really nicely.
What a pleasure to meet the man behind the shirts 🤩 @DineshKarthik thank you for taking the time to chat 😁 #StillSupportCSK pic.twitter.com/YWbpVsh0O3— Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 22, 2021
I mean, you'd expect that from a person who took 17 bags with him for the stint.
Okay, no, that's not true, he later clarified. But still, a lot of luggage.
For the record 😋 #Not17 #GoodbyeUK pic.twitter.com/Fjj3IeXF4U— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021
Multiple choice questions be like...— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 24, 2021
So which one should I go for? 👕🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/P1XUUXSKg1
This is how people have been reacting to Dinesh's colourful printed shirts and we have to say we quite love them too.
DINESH Suitings and Shirtings, popular all over the world! 🤩#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7rpgNztANP— SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) August 12, 2021
Another day, another fresh shirt @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/rme9vTmuOR— Dinesh Karthik Shirt Watch (@DKShirtWatch) July 8, 2021
The Fashion plate of cricket! https://t.co/YnbbExc47t— Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) August 29, 2021
Where does @DineshKarthik get his clothes from? Loving this green and white chess board jumper #INDvENG #ENGvIND #dk— The DreamSeller (@krish_patel37) August 14, 2021
Absolutely loved Dinesh Karthik’s choice of clothes today.. immaculate 👌🏼@DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/c04cxhvNF2— Nish👩🏻💻💙 (@NishBrunel) August 4, 2021
The Giorgio Armani of broadcasting is a very decent title to be conferred with.