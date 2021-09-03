While Indian bowlers have ruled the game on the pitch so far in England, there is one person creating the same kind of ripples off the ground.

It's Dinesh Karthik. People have appreciated his commentary skills in the series, as he does not shy away from being snarky when needed, is funny almost always, and well, he dresses really nicely.

I mean, you'd expect that from a person who took 17 bags with him for the stint.

Okay, no, that's not true, he later clarified. But still, a lot of luggage.

This is how people have been reacting to Dinesh's colourful printed shirts and we have to say we quite love them too.

The Giorgio Armani of broadcasting is a very decent title to be conferred with.