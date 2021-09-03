While Indian bowlers have ruled the game on the pitch so far in England, there is one person creating the same kind of ripples off the ground.

It's Dinesh Karthik. People have appreciated his commentary skills in the series, as he does not shy away from being snarky when needed, is funny almost always, and well, he dresses really nicely.

What a pleasure to meet the man behind the shirts 🤩 @DineshKarthik thank you for taking the time to chat 😁 #StillSupportCSK pic.twitter.com/YWbpVsh0O3 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 22, 2021

I mean, you'd expect that from a person who took 17 bags with him for the stint.

Okay, no, that's not true, he later clarified. But still, a lot of luggage.

$1700 in excess baggage though 🤣 https://t.co/w6gXbjOFTk — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) September 2, 2021

Multiple choice questions be like...



So which one should I go for? 👕🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/P1XUUXSKg1 — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 24, 2021

This is how people have been reacting to Dinesh's colourful printed shirts and we have to say we quite love them too.

DINESH Suitings and Shirtings, popular all over the world! 🤩#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7rpgNztANP — SportsAdda (@sportsadda_) August 12, 2021

Another day, another fresh shirt @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/rme9vTmuOR — Dinesh Karthik Shirt Watch (@DKShirtWatch) July 8, 2021

An excellent addition to the team. I’ve loved listening to @DineshKarthik and the anticipation to see what outfit he has on.. Marvellous! Good luck in the IPL. See you next year! — Jo (@jo_chickettejo) August 27, 2021

The Fashion plate of cricket! https://t.co/YnbbExc47t — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) August 29, 2021

Where does @DineshKarthik get his clothes from? Loving this green and white chess board jumper #INDvENG #ENGvIND #dk — The DreamSeller (@krish_patel37) August 14, 2021

The Giorgio Armani of broadcasting is a very decent title to be conferred with.