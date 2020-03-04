We have all played UNO at some point, right? It's a cool, really fun game to play when you just want to hang out with your friends.

But what if I told you, you can make it way more interesting? Well, a sure shot way of making anything interesting is adding drinks to it. So that's exactly what someone has done.

And much like the OG UNO, this is not a very difficult game to play. It's exactly the same as UNO, except with shots.

So, if you draw 2, you take a shot, you draw 4, it's two shots. If you get a reverse, the person who gets reversed takes two shots and so on and so forth.

Also, the glasses come with the pack of cards, so it's really just an invitation to get drunk! The game is currently available on Etsy.

So, go on, order that shit. The weekend's nigh and there's a party waiting to happen. Also, have a substitute or two in place, in case a couple of you bite the dust.