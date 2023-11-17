In rare, magical moments, we witness two of our most favourite things and people cross paths. Something similar might be happening in terms of India’s beloved sport cricket. So, if you happen to be a cricket and Dua Lipa fan, then perhaps you’d be interested in knowing that there is a possibility that the two are about to collide. The English and Albanian singer might perform at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 closing ceremony before the final in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium according to this tweet by Star Sports India.
In a video, the singer was asked a few questions by cricketers such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, etc, and while answering Gill’s question about what song’s she’d perform at the World Cup, she named her songs One Kiss and Physical. Now, this has people speculating whether the singer will actually be performing at the closing ceramony!
Here’s how people have responded to the video and to the possibility of Dua Lipa singing at the World Cup:
