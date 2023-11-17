In rare, magical moments, we witness two of our most favourite things and people cross paths. Something similar might be happening in terms of India’s beloved sport cricket. So, if you happen to be a cricket and Dua Lipa fan, then perhaps you’d be interested in knowing that there is a possibility that the two are about to collide. The English and Albanian singer might perform at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 closing ceremony before the final in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium according to this tweet by Star Sports India.

In a video, the singer was asked a few questions by cricketers such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, etc, and while answering Gill’s question about what song’s she’d perform at the World Cup, she named her songs One Kiss and Physical. Now, this has people speculating whether the singer will actually be performing at the closing ceramony!

Here’s how people have responded to the video and to the possibility of Dua Lipa singing at the World Cup:

I hope she performs on 'Be the one', even if for a lil bit. That'd be great. — M SatyaKam (@satyakam92) November 15, 2023

Wait is she really coming for the closing ceremony???!!!🤩😍 — switchit (@_welovecricket_) November 15, 2023

We need her to perform levitating at cwc final. — BUTTERFLYeffect🦋🦋🦋 (@duaforpepe) November 15, 2023

Gajab🥰 — kunal sen (@senKunalcool) November 15, 2023

@DUALIPA seems to be performing her latest hit Houdini, levitating,physicaland others during closing ceremony of cricket World Cup 23 in Ahmedabad(India) at namo stadium on 19th Nov.

Now we need an official statement- @StarSportsIndia @BCCI @dukagjinlipa @TeamDuaHQ https://t.co/fNC1bLRI1l — BUTTERFLYeffect🦋🦋🦋 (@duaforpepe) November 15, 2023

Whatta crossover 🥰🥰🥰 is she performing live??? https://t.co/GSyIoGGOfE — bluebird (@spy_ranger45) November 15, 2023

This crossover of @DUALIPA and @cricketworldcup is too much to handle ! https://t.co/3LrmEDiTGn — The G.O.A.T. Kids Sports Podcast (@GoatSportCast) November 16, 2023

MUJHE CRY AA RAHA HAI AB https://t.co/syknPlTvKB — ICONIC♡JK⁷/GOLDEN🌟 (@gookie777) November 17, 2023

I saw this video on another account and genuinely thought someone had edited KL Rahul onto a tablet that she was holding and it was supposed to be a joke. What a surreal crossover. https://t.co/4mgX4arSvE — Anubhav Sachdeva (@truelfcred) November 16, 2023

Mujhe bhi jana h Ahmedabad 😭😭😭 https://t.co/17zP3ptUuo — DIVYESH (@DIVYESH0239) November 17, 2023

Please let this be true.