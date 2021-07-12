After England's loss in the Euro 2021 final, people had a lot of reactions, and one of them has been going viral. 

That of comedian Vipul Goyal's mother. This is what she had to say about the defeat, which left England heartbroken.

And this is how people reacted to the same:

England lost to Italy 3-2 in the penalties, after giving away an early 1-0 lead, and with that, their hopes of winning Europe dashed to the ground.

Mothers, though.