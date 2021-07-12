After England's loss in the Euro 2021 final, people had a lot of reactions, and one of them has been going viral.

That of comedian Vipul Goyal's mother. This is what she had to say about the defeat, which left England heartbroken.

Mom just said ki England haari kyuki unki Queen ne Choti Bahu Meghan ke saath boht galat kiya. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 11, 2021

And this is how people reacted to the same:

Haan, aur Queen ke purvaj chor bhi hain.. Kohinoor jo le gaye humara.#ItalyVsEngFinal https://t.co/X6v7Xj89Lz — Bhawna Pal (@itsBhawnaPal) July 12, 2021

This dude's mom is the light in a dark tunnel. You love to see it! #Euro2020 https://t.co/IaKagaMoBa — Dev Sheth (@DevSheth) July 11, 2021

England lost to Italy 3-2 in the penalties, after giving away an early 1-0 lead, and with that, their hopes of winning Europe dashed to the ground.

Mothers, though.