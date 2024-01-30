The West Indies had a historic triumph over Australia last evening at The Brisbane Cricket Ground in Australia. The team won by eight runs with an excellent stint from injured pace bowler, Shamar Joseph.

Even after the 24-year-old bowler was hit on the toe by Mitchell Starc, he managed to take his team home – which is also their first victory in Australia since 1997.

Shamar Joseph, who was playing just his second Test, bowled 12 straight overs, picking 7 wickets for West Indies’ incredible win. Of course, the cricketer soon became an internet sensation, leaving everyone asking more questions about him.

In the article below, we have mentioned everything to know about Shamar. Read on.

He Had A Humble Beginning

Originally from Baracara, he undertook various jobs, like serving as a security guard and working as a construction laborer. Despite the limitations of his underdeveloped hometown, he realized his dream and worked hard towards it.

Early Career

He used to work with his family in the logging industry and used to cut trees in his hometown. After a scary incident with a falling tree, he decided to leave his town for New Amsterdam to find a new job.

In New Amsterdam, he first worked in construction and then became a security guard at Amalgamated Security Services in Scotiabank. Later, he decided to quit his job and focus on cricket after his then-fiancée encouraged him.

His Debut In Cricket

He got his first break in cricket through Romario Shepherd, the well-known cricketer and made his debut for Guyana against Barbados in 2023. He soon entered into List-A cricket and showcased his talent.

In December 2023, he received his maiden Test call-up for a series against Australia. Despite suffering a toe injury, he nailed the match and made his team win in Australia after 27 long years in 2024.

Family Background

Born into a Christian family in Baracara, he was raised with his three sisters and five brothers. His father was a logger. He is married to Trishana Joseph, whom he met in Amsterdam, and they have two sons, Amari and Amali.

Education

He concluded his elementary schooling at a local institution and pursued his higher studies at a local university.

Net Worth

Reportedly, his net worth is around $2 to $3 million.

Shamar Joseph’s success didn’t come easy, but he proved that you can achieve different heights if you work hard.