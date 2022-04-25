Mahendra Singh Dhoni was one of the highest-paid athletes of 2015. His popularity soars high not just in India but around the world. His larger-than-life living includes things that only GOATs can afford. Here are a few of the highly expensive things owned by Dhoni.

1. Ranchi home worth ₹6 crores

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a lavish farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi. According to reports, Dhoni designed the house himself, which took around 3 years to complete. This 7-acre farmhouse hones a special garage as well and is said to be worth ₹6 crores.

2. Porsche 911 worth ₹2.5 crores

Dhoni's love for speed is not a secret. He has a lavish collection of cars and bikes. One of which is a Porsche 911 that costs around ₹2.5 crores.

3. Audi Q7 worth ₹88 lakhs

Among his fleet of cars is an Audi Q7 as well. This 7 seaters luxurious SUV comes at a price point of ₹88 lakhs.

His impressive car collection also includes Ferrari 599 GTO worth ₹1.39 crores, a Land Rover Freelander 2 worth around ₹35-48 lakhs, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk worth ₹1.12 crores, a GMC Sierra worth around ₹70 lakh, among others.

4. Hummer H2 worth ₹72 lakhs

Dhoni is often seen driving to the airport or just driving through the streets of his hometown in his Hummer H2. This monstrous H2 is worth ₹72 lakhs.

5. Confederate Hellcat X132 worth ₹50 lakhs

This power cruiser is one of the rarest bikes in the world, favoured by the likes of David Beckham, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. According to reports, this custom Confederate Hellcat X132 costed Mahi around ₹50 lakhs.

6. Ducati 1098 S worth ₹30 lakhs

Mahendra Singh Dhoni owns a Ducati 1098 S, an Italian superbike which was launched for a very short time in 2007. Dhoni didn't miss the chance and added this ₹30 lakhs worth bike to his collection.

7. Audemars Piguet watch worth ₹26 lakhs

Just like his cars and bikes, Dhoni also loves his watches. He has an impressive watch collection. Back in 2015, Dhoni was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Bumble Bee watch which costs around ₹26 lakhs.

8. Panerai watch worth ₹9.25 lakhs

Among his rather suave watch collection, there's a Panerai as well. Captain cool was often spotted wearing a Panerai Radiomir California, which costs around Rs. 9.25 lakh.

