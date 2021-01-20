India scripted history by defeating Australia in the Test match at the Gabba and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. It was a special and memorable win for so many reasons. One of them being the younger generation of Indian cricket who stepped up and took India to the finishing line, defeating the hosts where they hadn't lost in 32 years.

These players emerged as the new heroes after India's historic win. To name them - Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan - most of whom have been mentored by Rahul Dravid at the Under-19 level.

Post-retirement, Dravid took over as head coach of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and groomed the India Under-19 and India A teams from 2016 to 2019.

Soon after India lifted the Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Gabba, yesterday, fans wasted no time in thanking the legend for his mentorship to the younger generation.

Admired by peers and appreciated by fans, Rahul Dravid's legacy continues to live on through the cricketers he's mentored. Rightly called 'The Wall', he's still someone Indian cricket can depend on.