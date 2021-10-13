In what seems to have become a theme with cricket fans, following their loss to KKR. RCB player, Dan Christian's wife has been subjected to online trolling and harassment.

RCB's loss meant that Virat Kohli will be stepping down from captaincy of the side without ever lifting the IPL. Arguably disappointed by this, fans resorted to abusing Christian's pregnant wife.

The abuses were so vile that Christian himself had to put a story on Instagram addressing the matter.

Even Christian's teammate Glenn Maxwell had to step in and address this reaction by fans and called it "absolutely disgusting."

Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse.

- Glenn Maxwell

You can see his post here:

A few others have also come out to support Christian and have been speaking against online hate and abuse.

We’re 100% with you @danchristian54 and we will not tolerate online abuse towards players and especially towards their families and loved ones. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #SayNoToOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/w2UvpyJ6aD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021

Say NO to hate-mongering.



Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it.



Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We've been there too 💜❤️ #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eCUGroEbyI — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2021

A true Cricket fan & a true RCBian will never Abuse him.!!!! We Stand will Dan Christian. #DanChristian pic.twitter.com/wjWvOZo7Br — 𝐙𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐑🕊 (@iiZub22) October 12, 2021

#Dan #Christian.. I know #RCB fans he had worst ipl match.. But don't go hard on him... At the end he is human being.. No one want to do this .. Well played rcb.. #Kohli #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/9PD9Wbzdl9 — Vishal Singh (@fans4AlexZverev) October 11, 2021

People here continue to go to so much disgusting levels. This is Dan Christian’s Insta story. pic.twitter.com/VqH7CJOdYS — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) October 11, 2021

It's just a game. People really need to do better and know their boundaries