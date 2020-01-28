Roger Federer has now qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final in three different decades.

Edit: 38-year-old Roger Federer has now qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final in three different decades.

Edit: 38-year-old, injured Roger Federer has now qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final in three different decades.

I can go on making edits but you're probably going to get bored. Which is unaaceptable, given the kind of match Federer just played.

Down 2 sets to 1, Federer saved SEVEN match points in the fourth to force a fifth set, and won the Australian Open quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren.

OMG. OMG. OMG.



This is madness. Total madness.



I have no idea how Roger Federer won that set.



And I have even less of an idea how Tennys Sandgren lost it.



EIGHT match points saved. Federer could barely move. Oh, and a ball kid almost injured Sandgren.



To a fifth set! — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 28, 2020

A MELBOURNE PARK MIRACLE!!@rogerfederer saves SEVEN match points before defeating Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 6-3 to reach the #AusOpen semi-finals 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UTUv42Fz8w — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 28, 2020

What a win. What a moment.@rogerfederer is into the final 4⃣ at the #AusOpen.pic.twitter.com/RWWAyZAZc2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2020

Even he didn't anticipate that. Struggling a bit due to a groin injury, he thought Tennys is going to 'finish off in style'. But then, some 'miracle' happened and he got 'lucky'.

I realize that Sandgren just had one of the biggest set chokes in the history of tennis.



But Federer is 500 years old, injured, and out here battling like an absolute warrior.



Major respect. — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) January 28, 2020

That @rogerfederer @TennysSandgren

match was a roller coaster... lost me money on picking Sandgren mid match but i accepted the loss... never write off a living legend. — Tennis Odds (@third_set) January 28, 2020

Kab retire karega ye!! Didn't thought he would get thru it..



Unbelievable!!! #rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/YVgomPfQ5o — Pri (@pripiv) January 28, 2020

It's just absurd to hear Roger using those words, because, among other reasons, what are we going to say now?

You are the 'miracle', Roger. And we are 'lucky'.

From down and out to be a winner took a lot of courage and mental toughness to hang in there true champion @rogerfederer you beauty.@AustralianOpen — Yasir Ahmed (@Yasserahmed2910) January 28, 2020

This is going to be Federer's 46th Slam semis entry.

Crazy to think he has played 8 more Grand Slam semi-finals than the number of years he has lived on this planet.

At the end of the match, the scorecard looked like this: 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3. It was crazy and I almost cried, but all worth it. Twitter agrees.

Please remind me to never again get as invested in a professional sportsperson as I am in Roger Federer, because the angst I feel when things are going badly for him is probably worse than what I feel than when things aren't going well for me. — Jodi McAlister (@JodiMcA) January 28, 2020

.@rogerfederer will be responsible If i will die due to heart attack — Ravi Nakhva (@Ravi_Nakhva) January 28, 2020

27 aces, 73 winners Roger ! When he was not at his best...just WoW! — Lolita (@LoliLondon) January 28, 2020

How on earth Roger Federer survived that match at 38 I have no idea.. Unbelievable to watch #AustralianOpen #AO #Federer — Andy (@HanSolosTV) January 28, 2020

Waiting for the semi-final with bated breath. Roger, please go easy on us this time, though.