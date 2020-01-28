Roger Federer has now qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final in three different decades.

Edit: 38-year-old Roger Federer has now qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final in three different decades.

Edit: 38-year-old, injured Roger Federer has now qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final in three different decades.

I can go on making edits but you're probably going to get bored. Which is unaaceptable, given the kind of match Federer just played.

Down 2 sets to 1, Federer saved SEVEN match points in the fourth to force a fifth set, and won the Australian Open quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren.

Even he didn't anticipate that. Struggling a bit due to a groin injury, he thought Tennys is going to 'finish off in style'. But then, some 'miracle' happened and he got 'lucky'.

It's just absurd to hear Roger using those words, because, among other reasons, what are we going to say now? 

You are the 'miracle', Roger. And we are 'lucky'. 

This is going to be Federer's 46th Slam semis entry. 

Crazy to think he has played 8 more Grand Slam semi-finals than the number of years he has lived on this planet.

At the end of the match, the scorecard looked like this: 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3. It was crazy and I almost cried, but all worth it. Twitter agrees.

Waiting for the semi-final with bated breath. Roger, please go easy on us this time, though.