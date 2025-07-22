FIDE World Cup 2025 to be hosted in India – International Chess Federation



India’s Grand Return: We Never Really Left, TBH

Remember the glory days of 2002 in Hyderabad when Viswanathan Anand took home the cup? Feels like only yesterday! Now, with the FIDE World Cup 2025, we’re reclaiming our role as the bosses of international chess. And with young prodigies like Gukesh Dommaraju (the youngest World Chess Champion ever!) and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu blowing up global leaderboards, India’s not just back, we’re headline news again.





Venue Vibes: Goa Chess Carnival or Delhi Ki Shaan?

Messaging your Goa group right now? Us too. The big talk was Delhi hosting from Oct 31 to Nov 27, 2025, but plot twist: rumors say the tournament could shift to Goa. Imagine: international chess champs making moves with the sea breeze and susegad spirit in the air. Whether it’s Janpath’s energy or Goa’s chill, the flex is real. Delhi or Goa, we win either way.





Chess Is the New Cool: From Boomers to Gen Z

Did you know India’s chess scene is on absolute fire? After the epic 2022 Chess Olympiad where both our men’s and women’s teams bagged gold, “chess is boring” is now officially cancelled. From Insta reels of kids checkmating uncles to late-night online chess battles, desi youth are making grandmasters look basic.





Global Eyes, Desi Style: Welcome to the Bharat Show

Every big chess name will touch down in India, and the FOMO is going to be very, very real. The event is not just about bishops and pawns, it’s a chance for India to dish out classic desi hospitality, culture, and, of course, food. If Goa wins the bid, expect international participants to flex those beach selfies and shout out our street food. Bonus: local economies and tourism are set to get a power-up.

