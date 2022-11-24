If there’s one country that promotes the culture of discipline, it would most definitely be Japan. And it can be seen in every aspect of their lives – even in the celebrations of defeating the four-time world champions Germany in the FIFA World Cup opener.

Japan’s momentous win over Germany in the FIFA World Cup opener has left the world shocked, and the Japan fans thrilled. The victory sparked impromptu celebrations at the famous scramble crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo where people took to the streets to celebrate – but only when the traffic lights were red.

#JPN fans are so courteous that their public street celebrations after beating #GER are only conducted when the traffic lights are red. pic.twitter.com/hJliG21m4E — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) November 23, 2022

People are all praises for the country and the football fans, even calling Japan the most civilised country on earth

Many years ago I was living/working in Tokyo. I saw about 100 bikes parked in a rack. I asked my interpreter why the bikes had no locks. She didn’t understand the concept. I explained theft, she said, “no one would do that”. — Barking Mermaid (@barkingmermaid) November 23, 2022

I swear Japanese people are on another level of discipline https://t.co/cEgPQFTNqS — 🚀🎶🎭™ (@NicNicsNic) November 24, 2022

In Japanese culture, this is nothing big. It's routine. So often we see Japanese fans cleaning up huge stadiums after a game. It's a different culture altogether. https://t.co/KGz16NlvLr — Stickler++ (@rixit81) November 23, 2022

In Japanese culture, this is nothing big. It's routine. So often we see Japanese fans cleaning up huge stadiums after a game. It's a different culture altogether. https://t.co/KGz16NlvLr — Stickler++ (@rixit81) November 23, 2022

HAHAHA I CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF THESE I LOVE JAPAN https://t.co/3WEkCLAUCo — Heng Kean (@LeeHengKean7) November 24, 2022

Civilized people in the world

Japan 🇯🇵 🙌 https://t.co/dKtOzueMwh — garnacho (@Kandialla_) November 23, 2022

Damnnn this country is so disciplined. https://t.co/tWN73VSG3E — Anurag (@annu_verma02) November 23, 2022

The Japanese are on a different level. High IQ people. Congrats on the MAJOR win. #FIFAWorldCup #Japan https://t.co/mq70fye9uo — NY Footy Guy (@NYFootyGuy) November 23, 2022

The most civilised set of fans ever 👏👏 https://t.co/eOZ7MfgjAO — Atanu (@ataneww) November 23, 2022

What a country! Yaar BC itna discipline 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tifx4G9uaS — Dil Dil Argentina 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 (@FIFA_For_Messi) November 23, 2022

Japan has been THE model society for awhile now https://t.co/cDBNvjkHuL — zaiah🇳🇱🇵🇹 (@IRH714) November 23, 2022

Wow👌virtues instilled to the core

Amazing people they are truly,from sanitation to road safety during celebrations 🤗 https://t.co/l9OvxisQnr — ruyonga wyclife (@RWyclife) November 23, 2022

The Japanese are the most interesting people on the planet. I’ve been to Tokyo twice and sincerely they are such a fascinating and interesting people. https://t.co/Se0wMxp3zr — Slevin Kelevra (@Lorne_Malvo718) November 23, 2022

Wow just wow 😯 https://t.co/qsz1Q7pOAK — Neerav Sharma (@neeravsharma21) November 23, 2022

Not just this, Japan fans even tidied the stadium, cleared the rubbish from the stands and even left thank-you notes after beating Germany. This goes on to show that Japan has the most civilised set of fans indeed.

Check Out | FIFA World Cup: From Argentina To France, 8 Times Big Teams Were Defeated By The Underdogs