If there’s one country that promotes the culture of discipline, it would most definitely be Japan. And it can be seen in every aspect of their lives – even in the celebrations of defeating the four-time world champions Germany in the FIFA World Cup opener.
Japan’s momentous win over Germany in the FIFA World Cup opener has left the world shocked, and the Japan fans thrilled. The victory sparked impromptu celebrations at the famous scramble crossing in Shibuya, Tokyo where people took to the streets to celebrate – but only when the traffic lights were red.
People are all praises for the country and the football fans, even calling Japan the most civilised country on earth
Not just this, Japan fans even tidied the stadium, cleared the rubbish from the stands and even left thank-you notes after beating Germany. This goes on to show that Japan has the most civilised set of fans indeed.
Check Out | FIFA World Cup: From Argentina To France, 8 Times Big Teams Were Defeated By The Underdogs