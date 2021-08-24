When you think about Indian politicians, the word 'fitness' isn't the first to pop up. First, we think of all our choice gaalis, then we move on. But there are quite a few standouts among the political classes that adhere to strict fitness regimens and keep their bodies in check, such as these folks.

1. M.K. Stalin

A video of the Tamil Nadu CM hitting the weights went viral recently .

2. Rahul Gandhi

The Gandhi scion is a black belt in the Japanese martial art Aikido, and is known to be a fitness enthusiast.

Push for win - pic.twitter.com/xaZh0bYtzI — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 1, 2021

He was also in the news recently because people realised the guy's got major abs.

3. Kiren Rijiju

The current Minister of Law and Justice of India is also widely-known to be a health freak, and frequently posts workout videos.

Like YOGA, 10 minutes skipping is also very good workout for fitness. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/5fc63ZEx3E — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 11, 2019

4. Supriya Sule

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule works out whenever she gets the opportunity - from cycling, to walks, to yoga, she tries to find time to exercise whenever possible.

5. Shrikant Shinde

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde has a gym at home, and works out with his personal trainer. Weight training, lower back exercise, and total resistance exercises are what he focuses on.

6. Sachin Pilot

The former Rajasthan CM runs a few times a week, and has an avid interest in various sports, indulging his love for cricket and football on his time off.

7. Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari of the Congress party also adheres to a fitness regimen, as you can see from the videos he posts once in a while.

At the end of the day nothing beats the good ole push-up ? #FitnessChallenge to all ageing alleged Alpha Males this is but a trailer - let us see who can do more 🏀🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/OlDHzvps0H — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) May 25, 2018

8. Naveen Patnaik

BJD's Naveen Patnaik is often seen cycling and lifting dumbbells, despite his advanced age.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) releases video of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s exercise regime. The CM says, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha". pic.twitter.com/C15SqZRvoJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

9. Rajnath Singh

BJP's Rajnath Singh famously practises yoga as often as possible, apart from a daily 20-minute walk twice a day.

10. Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia , the current Minister of Civil Aviation, may be 50 years old, but that doesn't stop him from lifting weights and keeping active by swimming and playing other sports.