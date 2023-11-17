From cricketers breaking records to celebrities attending the match, the India vs New Zealand semi-final match was iconic for different reasons. A bunch of personalities like Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in the stands.

Interestingly, David Beckham was also seen watching the semi-final match.

Sid Kiara sitting next to David Beckham 🫶 pic.twitter.com/A8C0NKwAHu — Eesha (@___eesha___) November 15, 2023

While we thought it would be the last place we would see the footballer, we were wrong. Beckham has been attending dinners all over Mumbai, thanks to our Bollywood stars and this includes a visit to Mannat on special invitation of Shah Rukh Khan.

Here’s how the fans reacted to his visit:

Looks like Beckham has decided to meet all powerhouses in three days visit. — Kalesh Nair 𝕏 (@learn4mtweets) November 16, 2023

Party Pathaan ke Ghar mein hai! 🍾💥 — srk_lover_vishal (@srk_lovervishal) November 16, 2023

World famous srk🥵🥵 — R.H. Sujon (@RHSujon14) November 16, 2023

Wow 😲 — Harsh Jha (@HarshJha1241883) November 16, 2023

Log Milne Gaye usse wo Milne gaya usse — latif shaikh/ عبدالطیف (@latifsh88) November 17, 2023

Kya baat — Abhay Jamdade (@iamarj555) November 16, 2023

David Beckham also visited Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia during his visit. The family gifted him a Mumbai Indians jersey, which even had his signature jersey number ‘7’.