Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, who has not been in news since his retirement, is back again - but this time as someone who is helping his community fight the pandemic.

Munaf recently posted pictures from a COVID-19 facility in his village Ikhar, which falls in the Bharuch district of Gujarat.

In his post, he thanked the health officials and the government for supporting him.

The village, with a population of 8000, got in a state of panic when 5 people tested positive for Covid-19.

This made it the only village in the region to have corona cases, and hence it was given the status of a containment zone.

Realising his responsibility as someone people look up to, Munaf started encouraging them to maintain social distancing and take other precautions.

Munaf Patel loves his village Ikhar and does everything for his people. He is a world cup winner but continues to spend time there and prefers rustic life even today. Now, he is helping them fight #COVID19.

In an interview given to The Times of India, Ikhar sarpanch Haroon Haindi said:

It was only after Munaf convinced the local police and health officials that farmers will maintain social distancing that they were allowed to harvest crops. During the lockdown, Munaf visited the panchayat office daily and spent hours discussing and planning ways to prevent the virus spread. Villagers followed his instructions and it proved to be a blessing for us.

From that to now making a COVID-19 facility, Munaf has really rose to the occasion and is being appreciated on the social media for the same:

A Silent warrior - Munaf Patel. pic.twitter.com/CxlZsPl3mO — Jaane bhi do Yaro (@mat_jane_de_yar) July 28, 2020

Ex India Cricketer Munaf Patel helping authorities in doing some good work in developing a COVID19 Centre. pic.twitter.com/p1o4AU1VNf — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) July 29, 2020

Yes i have seenb it from my eyes it is near from my home he donated a lot. Proud of u gujju bro Munaf Patel. https://t.co/pHWNQWjoFZ — Farhan فرحان (@being_farhan_D) July 28, 2020

Helping your people in times of need is appreciation-worthy indeed.