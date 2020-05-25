Former India hockey legend and the captain of the Indian national side, Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday after multiple health complications.

One of the greatest players on hockey field, Sardar Balbir Singh Sr Ji was the hero of Independent India's first Olympic hockey gold in 1948.



Deeply saddened to hear of his demise.

May Waheguru Ji bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/zOJuWjCsQf — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 25, 2020

His demise was announced by the director of Fortis Hospital in Mohali and later by his grandson Kabir.

Balbir Singh was the manager of the only Indian side to win World Cup victory in 1975 and his record for most goals by an individual player in an Olympic final (made in 1952, Helsinki), remains unbeaten.

Anguished by the tragic news of passing away of one of India’s Greatest Hockey Players Padma Shri Sardar Balbir Singh Sr Ji.



India lost a legend today!



My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/V0fAWCArmf — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 25, 2020

RIP Balbir Singh Sr.



3 Time Olympic Gold medalist in 1948 ,1952 ,1956

Scored 2 goals in 1948 Olympics final

Scored 5 goals in 1952 Olympics final

Coach of Ind team that won bronze in 1971 WC

Manager of 🇮🇳 team that won gold in 1975 WC

Padma Shri Awardee in 1957



RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/O05USFZMW6 — Parveen Sharma (@Parveen_Decentt) May 25, 2020

The passing of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. is extremely disheartening. He was a three time Olympic gold champion who went on to become the first person to be awarded the Padma Shri in the sports category. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/5l0xS9QaUc — Congress (@INCIndia) May 25, 2020

He was conferred with Olympics gold medal thrice in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne (1956).

Apart from this he was honoured with Padma Shri in 1957.

We mourn the tragic demise of the legendary hockey icon Balbir Singh Sr, a 3-time Olympic gold medalist and one of India's greatest-ever sportspersons 🙏🏻



May his soul rest in peace 💐#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/K9v139i728 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 25, 2020

India’s Greatest Hockey Player since Independence Sardar Balbir Singh Sr is no more..Long Live Sardar Balbir Singh Sr..RIP Legend.! pic.twitter.com/myDSfsti1r — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) May 25, 2020

Balbir Singh was admitted in the hospital on May 8 with bronchial pneumonia and ended up having a blood clot in his brain eventually.

He suffered 3 cardiac arrests in his treatment of 17-day treatment.

1956 :: Balbir Singh Sr. During Melbourne Olympics Victory Ceremony #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/6Y3wDDohBj — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) May 25, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of one of the greatest hockey players of our nation, Balbir Singh Sr. a triple Olympic gold medalist, he was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by IOC across modern Olympic history. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/ODTRvf7nXR — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 25, 2020

An absolute legend of the game🏑

Balbir Singh Sr Sir, you will be missed. #RIP champion 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 25, 2020

Hockey Legend & three-time Olympic Gold medallist Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95.#BalbirSinghSr still holds the record for the most number of goals in an Olympic final. He had scored five goals in the 6-1 win over Netherlands in 1952 Helsinki Olympics.



RIP Legend.🇮🇳@rwac48 pic.twitter.com/22wlxJCXB6 — Suraj Kaul (@surajkaul4) May 25, 2020

With his demise, Indian sports has lost one of its gems.