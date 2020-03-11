Road Safety World Series 2020 is underway to create awareness about the issue and it seems like a good idea because nothing catches Indians' attention like cricket.

Especially when there is nostalgia attached to it.

Former legends from various countries have come together to play the tournament, reminding people of the good old times.

When Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened for India.

And the latter hit boundaries after boundaries.

When Irfan Pathan was a legitimate threat as an all-rounder.

And Mohammad Kaif wowed us with his fielding skills (seriously, what was that catch!)

When Zaheer Khan wrecked havoc on the opponents with his deadly pace.

And occasionally took us home with stunners like these.

When you knew that Yuvraj-Kaif hain toh ho jaayega.

India has won both the matches it has played, defeating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and West Indies by 7.

While serving a good purpose, this series is also a gift to the fans who have grown up watching these legends play. No wonder the stadiums are packed for every match.