Road Safety World Series 2020 is underway to create awareness about the issue and it seems like a good idea because nothing catches Indians' attention like cricket.

Especially when there is nostalgia attached to it.

Former legends from various countries have come together to play the tournament, reminding people of the good old times.

Sachin-Sehwag opening together. Chaminda Vaas bowling the first over. First ball. Miscued shot. Dropped catch. Hear the roar. Is it a dream or has the clock turned back?

When Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag opened for India.

How great was it to see Sachin and Sehwag open the batting at Wankhede!?



India Legends take on Sri Lanka legends in the Road Safety World Series tomorrow



India Legends take on Sri Lanka legends in the Road Safety World Series tomorrow

Same to same... What a timing.. India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar (right) and his fellow opener Virender Sehwag during Road Safety World Series opening T20 match against West Indies Legends at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday

And the latter hit boundaries after boundaries.

When Irfan Pathan was a legitimate threat as an all-rounder.

The Irfan Pathan swing.

Irfan Pathan is the hero for Indian Legends.



Irfan Pathan is the hero for Indian Legends. He came when Indian Legends was 62 for 4 from 10.5 overs while chasing 139 runs and he scored unbeaten 57 runs from just 31 balls including 6 fours and 3 sixes helped Indian Legends to chase the total with 8 ball left.

And Mohammad Kaif wowed us with his fielding skills (seriously, what was that catch!)

When Zaheer Khan wrecked havoc on the opponents with his deadly pace.

And occasionally took us home with stunners like these.

What a catch by true legend zaheer Khan.

What a catch by true legend zaheer Khan. Impressive.

When you knew that Yuvraj-Kaif hain toh ho jaayega.

Yuvraj and Kaif batted together too



Yuvraj and Kaif batted together too 2002 feels. But Yuvi got out

India has won both the matches it has played, defeating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and West Indies by 7.

While serving a good purpose, this series is also a gift to the fans who have grown up watching these legends play. No wonder the stadiums are packed for every match.