Cricket is what it is because of its fans, who find unique ways of communicating their feelings on the ground. Through banners. Some of them are superb and deserve special mention. Here, we have made a list.

1. This is from the Cricket World Cup, 2019 - a dream that could not come true.

2. But there were a lot of good things that the tournament gave us, including Dhoni's last outing in India colours.

3. Damn right.

4. English fans have said worse things for sure.

5. Make make way for an old classic.

6. Congratulations to the group.

7. India loves AB.

8. Another one from Ashes. They wanted their refunds.

9. Look at the title of the YouTube video. Yuvraj was creating history and this guy was like six 6s and all is fine, you find me love first.

Now, we start another section - of Pakistanis with banners. They do it the best.

10. Look at this savage kid. They learn early.

11. All sports are political. You couldn't have done this in India, though.

12. A real problem, not gonna lie.

They heard her.

He heard the fans.

I've loved seeing all the signs in the crowd at Rawalpindi and want to acknowledge as many as possible to say thanks for the welcome 👋 so.. share your signs below 🇦🇺🇵🇰#AUSvPAK — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 8, 2022

13. "Ye log pizze khaate rahe, burger khaate rahe". We see what you're trying to do, Pak fans.

14. Context - the pitch was flat.

Emotions!