Cricket is what it is because of its fans, who find unique ways of communicating their feelings on the ground. Through banners. Some of them are superb and deserve special mention. Here, we have made a list.

1. This is from the Cricket World Cup, 2019 - a dream that could not come true.

cricket banners
Source: MSN

2. But there were a lot of good things that the tournament gave us, including Dhoni's last outing in India colours.

Dhoni in the world cup
Source: MSN

3. Damn right.

best cricket banners
Source: Sportskeeda

4. English fans have said worse things for sure.

Ashes england vs Australia
Source: Sportskeeda

5. Make make way for an old classic.

funny cricket banners
Source: Quora

6. Congratulations to the group.

best cricket banners
Source: Quora

7. India loves AB.

Banner for ab de villiers
Source: Quora

8. Another one from Ashes. They wanted their refunds.

Cricket banners
Source: Quora

9. Look at the title of the YouTube video. Yuvraj was creating history and this guy was like six 6s and all is fine, you find me love first.

funny cricket banners
Source: Quora

Now, we start another section - of Pakistanis with banners. They do it the best.

10. Look at this savage kid. They learn early.

Pakistan vs Australia
Source: Twitter

11. All sports are political. You couldn't have done this in India, though.

Pakistan cricket banners
Source: Twitter

12. A real problem, not gonna lie.

They heard her.

He heard the fans.

13. "Ye log pizze khaate rahe, burger khaate rahe". We see what you're trying to do, Pak fans.

Pakistan cricket fans
Source: Twitter

14. Context - the pitch was flat.

cricket banners
Source: Twitter

Emotions!